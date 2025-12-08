×
Big Name Misses WWE Raw As Filming For Netflix Movie Continues

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Dec 08, 2025
Big Name Misses WWE Raw As Filming For Netflix Movie Continues

WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk is not expected to appear on Monday Night Raw following news that he is currently away from WWE commitments to film his role in the upcoming Netflix romantic comedy The Bodyguard. The report comes from PWInsiderElite.com, noting that Punk is unavailable due to his shooting schedule and will miss tonight’s show.

Punk has been cast as a character named Doghouse, a physically imposing member of a security team who brings both intensity and humour to the story. The film is an adaptation of the 2022 Katherine Center novel and is set to feature Jared Padalecki and Leighton Meester, with Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum directing.

Although Punk will not be present, Raw heads into the night with plenty happening as the build toward Saturday Night’s Main Event continues. Gunther is scheduled to speak ahead of his final showdown with John Cena, which has become one of the most anticipated matches of the year. Stephanie Vaquer will also address the WWE Universe as her Women’s World Championship reign pushes forward and speculation rises about her next challenger.

The World Tag Team Championship will be on the line as AJ Styles and Dragon Lee put their titles up against The War Raiders. The show will also see Finn Balor go one on one with Rey Mysterio, and Roxanne Perez will face Lyra Valkyria in singles action, rounding out a strong card for the evening.

Updated Card For Tonight’s WWE Raw

• Gunther appears ahead of his retirement match with John Cena this Saturday

• Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer addresses the WWE Universe

• World Tag Team Championship
AJ Styles and Dragon Lee vs The War Raiders

• Finn Balor vs Rey Mysterio

• Roxanne Perez vs Lyra Valkyria

