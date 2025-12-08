Becky Lynch Says She Will Not Attend WWE Raw Tonight As Legal Fight Escalates

Becky Lynch has released a new vlog doubling down on her decision to stay away from Monday Night Raw, keeping the focus firmly on her ongoing storyline dispute with General Manager Adam Pearce. Lynch continues to demand that her Intercontinental Championship be returned following her controversial loss to Maxxine Dupri, and she now claims she has secured legal representation to take the matter to the “highest courts” if needed.

In the video, Lynch insists she has uncovered evidence of a conspiracy against her. She notes that her lawyer, “Bulldog” Dave Feldman, has told her that the new information surrounding her title loss is “damning,” adding to her belief that she has been wronged.

“We can do this the easy way or the hard way,” Lynch warned. “It looks like it’s going to be the hard way. Let the games begin.” She went on to declare that “WWE is going down,” taking aim specifically at Adam Pearce and referee Jessika Carr, calling them “Petty Pearce” and “Corrupt Carr.”

Lynch also shifted her attention to Maxxine Dupri, using a butterfly she found on the ground as a metaphor for the champion’s title reign. She described it as short lived and destined to end, saying that Dupri’s run will meet the same fate once she regains the championship.

The vlog then moved to her frustrations coming out of WarGames. Lynch shared that fans have asked her about Asuka’s recent comments, but she dismissed Asuka’s involvement entirely. She claimed she spent most of the match saving her team and accused the opposing side of cheating, pointing out Iyo Sky’s repeated use of a loaded trash can. Lynch referred to her former teammates as “losers” she attempted to elevate, but said they ultimately failed to match her level.

Filming the final moments from her gym, Lynch delivered another message straight to Adam Pearce. Calling him “Scrooge MacGrinch Pearce,” she criticised his refusal to negotiate and repeated that she would not be appearing on Raw until the situation is resolved.

“I’m not showing up on Raw until this is sorted,” she said. “I refuse to. I deserve respect. I deserve admiration. I deserve everything because I’m the greatest female wrestler of all time.”

Her post was accompanied by the caption: “THE BOYCOTT CONTINUES!!! CORRUPTION is at an all-time high on Monday Night Raw! Pearce is refusing to meet my demands! Do you know who this hurts?! THE WWE UNIVERSE! Enjoy my latest vlog and see how I continue to FIGHT for not just me, or the New Day, but for each and every ONE OF YOU!”

