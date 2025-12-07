WWE Hall of Famer Believes John Cena’s Retirement Will Extend To WrestleMania 42

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray recently shared his thoughts on Busted Open Radio, offering an interesting perspective on John Cena’s upcoming retirement. While Cena is scheduled to have his final match next weekend at Saturday Night’s Main Event, Ray believes the story will not end there and expects the 17 time World Champion to carry his farewell tour all the way to WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas.

During the discussion, Ray spoke about how the upcoming event could help shape future major matches, mentioning Brock Lesnar and Gunther as examples of talent with momentum heading into the new year. However, he made it clear that his long standing prediction about Cena’s send off still stands.

Ray said, “But if we could use Saturday Night’s Main Event as a jumping point into something that’s going to move us into the future, like Brock Lesnar and Gunther, I don’t have a problem with that. But I also am not taking my $1 bet off the table that I made a long time ago. For some reason, I don’t think this ends in Washington, D.C. for John Cena. And I would not be shocked if in the midst of all of the happy, happy, joy, joy, Rock’s theme song ‘If you smell what The Rock is cooking’ plays. I’ve said this before, it just doesn’t sound right John Cena, last match, Washington, D.C., Saturday Night’s Main Event. What sounds right is John Cena, last match, WrestleMania, Las Vegas.”

Join WNS on DISCORD

& Rate This Report

Ready to join the discussion? 🎤 Join the ultimate wrestling community – real fans, real talk, real heat! - Join WNS Discord. You can now rate this news report using our fun and interactive rating system below.