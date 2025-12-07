JBL Says Billy Gunn Was The Stiffest Wrestler He Ever Faced, Nearly Broke His Ankle

JBL has looked back on his in ring career with a light hearted post on Facebook, sharing a memory about who hit the hardest during his time in the ring. According to him, there is no debate, as he revealed that Billy Gunn was easily the stiffest wrestler he ever worked with.

JBL explained that fans often ask who gave him the toughest shots in the ring, and he had no hesitation in naming Gunn. He added a short clip to show why, pointing out a moment where Gunn came down on his ankle with enough force that it nearly caused a serious injury. JBL joked about how close it came to snapping, showing that even years later the impact stayed with him.

"I often get asked who was stiffest wrestler I ever worked with, that’s easy-Billy Gunn, you can see here he almost broke my ankle."

Ouch!

