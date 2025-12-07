×
WWE Releases New Footage Of GUNTHER Following His SmackDown Win Against LA Knight

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Dec 07, 2025
John Cena’s farewell bout is getting more intense by the day and the latest development has pushed anticipation even higher. WWE has released new footage that shows GUNTHER sending a chilling message to the man he will meet in Cena’s final WWE match.

The SmackDown episode that aired the previous night featured the finals of the Last Time Is Now tournament where GUNTHER outlasted LA Knight to secure the opportunity to face Cena at Saturday Night’s Main Event in Washington D C. The match was a hard hitting showdown that kept the crowd engaged from the opening bell. Knight brought everything he had including a burning hammer and even Cena’s own Attitude Adjustment for a dramatic near fall that had fans thinking the upset was within reach. GUNTHER stayed composed taking the punishment before answering with heavy elbow strikes that wore Knight down. He locked in a sleeper hold and then transitioned into a crossface that finally forced Knight to submit.

The post match scene originally unseen by the audience added an entirely new layer to the story. As GUNTHER made his way back up the ramp following the match he stopped turned to the camera and delivered a pointed message aimed directly at Cena.

“Hey John. Did you see that? I told you pay attention. Made it at my foot. You finally. You will give up. You’ll tap. You will give up for good.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by GUNTHER (@gunther_wwe)

