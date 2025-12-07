×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Brock Lesnar Makes Surprise On-Screen Debut Inside The Sphere In Las Vegas

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Dec 07, 2025
Brock Lesnar Makes Surprise On-Screen Debut Inside The Sphere In Las Vegas

Brock Lesnar has officially appeared at The Sphere in Las Vegas, even if WWE has not made its debut at the venue just yet. His first on-screen moment inside the cutting-edge arena came in a way many fans did not expect.

RJ Clifford, a longtime UFC and MMA media figure, was at Saturday’s Zac Brown Band concert when he spotted Lesnar featured in one of the show’s visual sequences. The clip presented a stylised, caveman-style showdown between Lesnar and Zac Brown, catching several attendees off guard as the giant display brought the fantasy fight to life.

The band has eight total performances scheduled across December and January, meaning fans heading to those shows may get more chances to see Lesnar pop up in the immersive visuals.

Lesnar’s last WWE appearance came at Survivor Series, where he was part of the victorious men’s WarGames team. Since returning at SummerSlam in August after two years away, he has only wrestled twice, with his other outing being his match against John Cena at September’s Wrestlepalooza.

Join WNS on DISCORD
& Rate This Report

Ready to join the discussion? 🎤 Join the ultimate wrestling community – real fans, real talk, real heat! - Join WNS Discord. You can now rate this news report using our fun and interactive rating system below.

Your Rating –/10
Average: 0.0 / 10
Total votes: 0

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

WWE Monday Night RAW

Kansas City, Missouri

Dec. 8th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Dec. 9th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

College Park, Georgia

Dec. 10th 2025

#dynamite

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania

Dec. 12th 2025

#smackdown

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Washington, District Of Columbia

Dec. 13th 2025

#snme

WWE Monday Night RAW

Hershey, Pennsylvania

Dec. 15th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Dec. 16th 2025

#nxt

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Grand Rapids, Michigan

Dec. 19th 2025

#smackdown

WWE Monday Night RAW

Grand Rapids, Michigan

Dec. 19th 2025

#raw

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy