Brock Lesnar Makes Surprise On-Screen Debut Inside The Sphere In Las Vegas

Brock Lesnar has officially appeared at The Sphere in Las Vegas, even if WWE has not made its debut at the venue just yet. His first on-screen moment inside the cutting-edge arena came in a way many fans did not expect.

RJ Clifford, a longtime UFC and MMA media figure, was at Saturday’s Zac Brown Band concert when he spotted Lesnar featured in one of the show’s visual sequences. The clip presented a stylised, caveman-style showdown between Lesnar and Zac Brown, catching several attendees off guard as the giant display brought the fantasy fight to life.

The band has eight total performances scheduled across December and January, meaning fans heading to those shows may get more chances to see Lesnar pop up in the immersive visuals.

Lesnar’s last WWE appearance came at Survivor Series, where he was part of the victorious men’s WarGames team. Since returning at SummerSlam in August after two years away, he has only wrestled twice, with his other outing being his match against John Cena at September’s Wrestlepalooza.

Saw Zac Brown perform at the Sphere last night. Did not have “Caveman Brock Lesnar Fights Loin Cloth-Donning Zac Brown” on my bingo card but here we are. pic.twitter.com/JDIAdKqChJ , RJ Clifford (@RJcliffordMMA) December 6, 2025

