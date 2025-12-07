×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

WWE Exploring Several Directions As Injuries And Reactions Shape WrestleMania 42 Card

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Dec 07, 2025
WWE Exploring Several Directions As Injuries And Reactions Shape WrestleMania 42 Card

Dave Meltzer has shed new light on WWE’s long-term plans, revealing that the tense exchange between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns at the end of Survivor Series WarGames was no coincidence. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, that moment was deliberately crafted to tease another eventual clash for the Undisputed WWE Championship, though nothing for WrestleMania is locked in yet.

While WWE has internally greenlit a third meeting between Rhodes and Reigns for a future date, Meltzer reports that several early directions for WrestleMania 42 are being discussed. One scenario being explored would see Roman Reigns go up against CM Punk, while Cody Rhodes could be paired with an entirely different opponent depending on how creative plans evolve.

Another idea on the table involves Seth Rollins facing Bron Breakker, assuming Rollins is medically cleared to return. Rollins is said to be pushing to be part of the WrestleMania card despite dealing with a shoulder injury.

At this stage, the WrestleMania 42 lineup appears to be wide open. Meltzer notes that WWE is weighing injury updates, fan reactions, and broader strategic factors as they shape their plans. Though Rhodes versus Reigns III is expected to happen down the line, there is no guarantee it will take place at WrestleMania, with the company considering other major events as possible locations for the trilogy match.

Join WNS on DISCORD

Ready to join the discussion? 🎤 Join the ultimate wrestling community – real fans, real talk, real heat! - Join WNS Discord.

Your Rating –/10
Average: 0.0 / 10
Total votes: 0

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

WWE Monday Night RAW

Kansas City, Missouri

Dec. 8th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Dec. 9th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

College Park, Georgia

Dec. 10th 2025

#dynamite

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania

Dec. 12th 2025

#smackdown

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Washington, District Of Columbia

Dec. 13th 2025

#snme

WWE Monday Night RAW

Hershey, Pennsylvania

Dec. 15th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Dec. 16th 2025

#nxt

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Grand Rapids, Michigan

Dec. 19th 2025

#smackdown

WWE Monday Night RAW

Grand Rapids, Michigan

Dec. 19th 2025

#raw

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy