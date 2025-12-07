WWE Exploring Several Directions As Injuries And Reactions Shape WrestleMania 42 Card

Dave Meltzer has shed new light on WWE’s long-term plans, revealing that the tense exchange between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns at the end of Survivor Series WarGames was no coincidence. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, that moment was deliberately crafted to tease another eventual clash for the Undisputed WWE Championship, though nothing for WrestleMania is locked in yet.

While WWE has internally greenlit a third meeting between Rhodes and Reigns for a future date, Meltzer reports that several early directions for WrestleMania 42 are being discussed. One scenario being explored would see Roman Reigns go up against CM Punk, while Cody Rhodes could be paired with an entirely different opponent depending on how creative plans evolve.

Another idea on the table involves Seth Rollins facing Bron Breakker, assuming Rollins is medically cleared to return. Rollins is said to be pushing to be part of the WrestleMania card despite dealing with a shoulder injury.

At this stage, the WrestleMania 42 lineup appears to be wide open. Meltzer notes that WWE is weighing injury updates, fan reactions, and broader strategic factors as they shape their plans. Though Rhodes versus Reigns III is expected to happen down the line, there is no guarantee it will take place at WrestleMania, with the company considering other major events as possible locations for the trilogy match.

