×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

WWE Star Takes Aim at Velcro Used on Championship Belts

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Dec 07, 2025
WWE Star Takes Aim at Velcro Used on Championship Belts

Ethan Page walked out of Deadline still holding the NXT North American Championship after defeating Mr Iguana at the December 6 show. The match added another strong defence to his reign, but the real buzz began earlier in the night when Page decided to take a shot at how other WWE stars keep their titles strapped on.

Before he headed to the ring, Shawn Michaels shared a backstage video of Page proudly showing off his Canada themed version of the North American Championship. Page made it clear he thinks his belt stands above the rest. Pointing to the snap fasteners on his title belt, he joked about the modern designs used throughout WWE.

“Mine actually has clips, because I am not a toddler like the rest of the roster who uses velcro, you bunch of dorks.”

The clip quickly made the rounds as fans reacted to Page’s comments, and Shawn Michaels added to the moment by addressing it while promoting the title match for Deadline. Michaels kept the build simple but effective when he wrote:

“I am not sure what he has against velcro… but I am sure that @OfficialEGO will put his North American Title on the line TONIGHT at #NXTDeadline!”

The discussion sparked some talk online about WWE’s shift from traditional snap fasteners to velcro on several championship belts back in 2019. One of the theories behind the change was that velcro allows for faster adjustments during shows.

Your Rating –/10
Average: 0.0 / 10
Total votes: 0

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

WWE Monday Night RAW

Kansas City, Missouri

Dec. 8th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Dec. 9th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

College Park, Georgia

Dec. 10th 2025

#dynamite

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania

Dec. 12th 2025

#smackdown

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Washington, District Of Columbia

Dec. 13th 2025

#snme

WWE Monday Night RAW

Hershey, Pennsylvania

Dec. 15th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Dec. 16th 2025

#nxt

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Grand Rapids, Michigan

Dec. 19th 2025

#smackdown

WWE Monday Night RAW

Grand Rapids, Michigan

Dec. 19th 2025

#raw

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy