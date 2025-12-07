WWE Star Takes Aim at Velcro Used on Championship Belts

Ethan Page walked out of Deadline still holding the NXT North American Championship after defeating Mr Iguana at the December 6 show. The match added another strong defence to his reign, but the real buzz began earlier in the night when Page decided to take a shot at how other WWE stars keep their titles strapped on.

Before he headed to the ring, Shawn Michaels shared a backstage video of Page proudly showing off his Canada themed version of the North American Championship. Page made it clear he thinks his belt stands above the rest. Pointing to the snap fasteners on his title belt, he joked about the modern designs used throughout WWE.

“Mine actually has clips, because I am not a toddler like the rest of the roster who uses velcro, you bunch of dorks.”

The clip quickly made the rounds as fans reacted to Page’s comments, and Shawn Michaels added to the moment by addressing it while promoting the title match for Deadline. Michaels kept the build simple but effective when he wrote:

“I am not sure what he has against velcro… but I am sure that @OfficialEGO will put his North American Title on the line TONIGHT at #NXTDeadline!”

The discussion sparked some talk online about WWE’s shift from traditional snap fasteners to velcro on several championship belts back in 2019. One of the theories behind the change was that velcro allows for faster adjustments during shows.