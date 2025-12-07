×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

CM Punk Shares Emotional Story About Bray Wyatt

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Dec 07, 2025
CM Punk Shares Emotional Story About Bray Wyatt

CM Punk shared a heartfelt memory during his appearance on WWE’s Break It Down series, opening up about a moment he shared with Bray Wyatt back when they were both part of the Nexus faction. As Punk recalled, the photo shown to him brought back a wave of emotion, taking him right back to a conversation that stuck with him for years.

Punk explained that at the time, Bray Wyatt then known as Husky Harris had just learned he was being sent back to developmental. While Punk was frustrated on Bray’s behalf, Wyatt handled the news with an energy that caught him off guard. Instead of being discouraged, Bray was upbeat and focused on what he needed to do next.

Punk recounted Bray’s words in that moment, a promise filled with determination and belief in his own future.

“He said to me, ‘Hey, don’t worry, man. I’m gonna go back down there, I’m gonna figure myself out, and I’m gonna come back up here. And someday, you and I are gonna main event at WrestleMania.’ I thought that was really cool.”

Reflecting on that conversation, Punk expressed how much that mindset and confidence meant to him. It became one of those quiet, powerful memories that sum up who Bray Wyatt was always someone who saw the bigger picture, even when the immediate moment looked tough.

Your Rating –/10
Average: 0.0 / 10
Total votes: 0

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

WWE Monday Night RAW

Kansas City, Missouri

Dec. 8th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Dec. 9th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

College Park, Georgia

Dec. 10th 2025

#dynamite

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania

Dec. 12th 2025

#smackdown

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Washington, District Of Columbia

Dec. 13th 2025

#snme

WWE Monday Night RAW

Hershey, Pennsylvania

Dec. 15th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Dec. 16th 2025

#nxt

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Grand Rapids, Michigan

Dec. 19th 2025

#smackdown

WWE Monday Night RAW

Grand Rapids, Michigan

Dec. 19th 2025

#raw

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy