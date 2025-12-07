CM Punk Shares Emotional Story About Bray Wyatt

CM Punk shared a heartfelt memory during his appearance on WWE’s Break It Down series, opening up about a moment he shared with Bray Wyatt back when they were both part of the Nexus faction. As Punk recalled, the photo shown to him brought back a wave of emotion, taking him right back to a conversation that stuck with him for years.

Punk explained that at the time, Bray Wyatt then known as Husky Harris had just learned he was being sent back to developmental. While Punk was frustrated on Bray’s behalf, Wyatt handled the news with an energy that caught him off guard. Instead of being discouraged, Bray was upbeat and focused on what he needed to do next.

Punk recounted Bray’s words in that moment, a promise filled with determination and belief in his own future.

“He said to me, ‘Hey, don’t worry, man. I’m gonna go back down there, I’m gonna figure myself out, and I’m gonna come back up here. And someday, you and I are gonna main event at WrestleMania.’ I thought that was really cool.”

Reflecting on that conversation, Punk expressed how much that mindset and confidence meant to him. It became one of those quiet, powerful memories that sum up who Bray Wyatt was always someone who saw the bigger picture, even when the immediate moment looked tough.