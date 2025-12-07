×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Multiple TNA Stars Enter Contract Talks As Contract Expirations Continue To Mount

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Dec 07, 2025
Multiple TNA Stars Enter Contract Talks As Contract Expirations Continue To Mount

Fightful Select reported on December 6 that several more TNA contracts are nearing their end just as the promotion gears up for its big television debut with AMC in January. One of the most notable names is Killer Kelly, whose deal is set to expire this month, but things are already moving.

Sean Ross Sapp confirmed that talks between Kelly and TNA have already started.
“Killer Kelly’s TNA contract was set to expire in December. However, we also learned that the two sides have already been in discussions regarding an extension.”

The situation gets even more interesting when you factor in Kelly’s fiancé, Myron Reed. He has been appearing on TNA programming alongside The Rascalz without actually being signed.
“We were able to confirm that Kelly’s fiancé Myron Reed is actually working in TNA without a contract. However, he has also been in discussions about a possible deal.”

The Rascalz as a whole are in flux. Zachary Wentz and Trey Miguel both have deals that wrap up in December, while former member Dezmond Xavier is also currently unsigned. The entire group could be heading into free agency at the same time.

And that is just part of the looming shakeup. Jake Something’s contract ends at the close of 2024, earlier than expected. AJ Francis, Mike Santana, Steve Maclin, and Mustafa Ali all have situations in play as well, with some waiting on new offers following the AMC announcement.

With WWE already making moves and multiple negotiations happening at once, TNA finds itself battling the calendar to keep key names on their roster ahead of the company’s relaunch.

Join WNS on DISCORD

Ready to join the discussion? 🎤 Join the ultimate wrestling community – real fans, real talk, real heat! - Join WNS Discord.

Your Rating –/10
Average: 0.0 / 10
Total votes: 0

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

WWE Monday Night RAW

Kansas City, Missouri

Dec. 8th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Dec. 9th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

College Park, Georgia

Dec. 10th 2025

#dynamite

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania

Dec. 12th 2025

#smackdown

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Washington, District Of Columbia

Dec. 13th 2025

#snme

WWE Monday Night RAW

Hershey, Pennsylvania

Dec. 15th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Dec. 16th 2025

#nxt

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Grand Rapids, Michigan

Dec. 19th 2025

#smackdown

WWE Monday Night RAW

Grand Rapids, Michigan

Dec. 19th 2025

#raw

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy