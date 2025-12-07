Multiple TNA Stars Enter Contract Talks As Contract Expirations Continue To Mount

Fightful Select reported on December 6 that several more TNA contracts are nearing their end just as the promotion gears up for its big television debut with AMC in January. One of the most notable names is Killer Kelly, whose deal is set to expire this month, but things are already moving.

Sean Ross Sapp confirmed that talks between Kelly and TNA have already started.

“Killer Kelly’s TNA contract was set to expire in December. However, we also learned that the two sides have already been in discussions regarding an extension.”

The situation gets even more interesting when you factor in Kelly’s fiancé, Myron Reed. He has been appearing on TNA programming alongside The Rascalz without actually being signed.

“We were able to confirm that Kelly’s fiancé Myron Reed is actually working in TNA without a contract. However, he has also been in discussions about a possible deal.”

The Rascalz as a whole are in flux. Zachary Wentz and Trey Miguel both have deals that wrap up in December, while former member Dezmond Xavier is also currently unsigned. The entire group could be heading into free agency at the same time.

And that is just part of the looming shakeup. Jake Something’s contract ends at the close of 2024, earlier than expected. AJ Francis, Mike Santana, Steve Maclin, and Mustafa Ali all have situations in play as well, with some waiting on new offers following the AMC announcement.

With WWE already making moves and multiple negotiations happening at once, TNA finds itself battling the calendar to keep key names on their roster ahead of the company’s relaunch.

