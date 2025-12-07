TNA iMPACT! Spoiler Results From December 6 In El Paso, Texas

The latest TNA Wrestling tapings for upcoming episodes of TNA iMPACT! took place on December 6 in El Paso, Texas.

Below are the results:

Xplosion Matches:

• Jake Something defeated Jesse Funaki



• Jody Threat defeated Jada Stone



• The IInspiration (Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay) defeated Rosemary and Killer Kelly

Main Show Tapings:

• Santana interrupted Frankie Kazarian during the King’s Speech and announced he will challenge for the TNA World Title at Genesis.

• Lexis King defeated Matt Cardona with help from Stacks.



• King and Stacks attacked Cardona until Steve Maclin made the save.

• The Elegances (Heather and M By Elegance) defeated Harley Hudson and Myla Grace.

• Cedric Alexander won a six–way match to become the number one contender for the X-Division Title, defeating BDE, Jason Hotch, Ryan Nemeth, Dezmond Xavier and Jake Something.

• Rich Swann revealed he is out of First Class. AJ Francis responded by attacking him.

• Mara Sade targeted Ryan Nemeth once again with another attack.

• JDC versus Eddie Edwards was officially confirmed for Genesis.

• The System (Brian Myers and Eddie Edwards with Alisha) defeated Sinner and Saint.

• The Hardys called out The Righteous, Vincent and Dutch.

• Santino Marella was announced as Matt Cardona’s replacement in the upcoming cage match.

• Dog Collar Match: Dani Luna defeated Indi Hartwell.

• Bear Bronson won a 20–man battle royal to earn a future TNA World Title shot against Frankie Kazarian.

• Angel Warriors (Lei Ying Lee and Xia Brookside) defeated Tessa Blanchard and Mila Moore.

• Tasha Steelz interrupted Elijah’s concert, and Mustafa Ali smashed a guitar over Elijah’s head.

• Steel Cage Match: Team TNA (Santana, Steve Maclin, Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, Santino Marella) defeated Team NXT (Brooks Jensen, Stacks, Lexis King, Tyson Dupont, Tyrieke Igwe). After the match, Arianna Grace delivered a low blow to Santino.