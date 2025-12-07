TNA iMPACT! Spoiler Results From December 6 In El Paso, Texas

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
The latest TNA Wrestling tapings for upcoming episodes of TNA iMPACT! took place on December 6 in El Paso, Texas.
Below are the results:
• Jake Something defeated Jesse Funaki
• Jody Threat defeated Jada Stone
• The IInspiration (Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay) defeated Rosemary and Killer Kelly
• Santana interrupted Frankie Kazarian during the King’s Speech and announced he will challenge for the TNA World Title at Genesis.
• Lexis King defeated Matt Cardona with help from Stacks.
• King and Stacks attacked Cardona until Steve Maclin made the save.
• The Elegances (Heather and M By Elegance) defeated Harley Hudson and Myla Grace.
• Cedric Alexander won a six–way match to become the number one contender for the X-Division Title, defeating BDE, Jason Hotch, Ryan Nemeth, Dezmond Xavier and Jake Something.
• Rich Swann revealed he is out of First Class. AJ Francis responded by attacking him.
• Mara Sade targeted Ryan Nemeth once again with another attack.
• JDC versus Eddie Edwards was officially confirmed for Genesis.
• The System (Brian Myers and Eddie Edwards with Alisha) defeated Sinner and Saint.
• The Hardys called out The Righteous, Vincent and Dutch.
• Santino Marella was announced as Matt Cardona’s replacement in the upcoming cage match.
• Dog Collar Match: Dani Luna defeated Indi Hartwell.
• Bear Bronson won a 20–man battle royal to earn a future TNA World Title shot against Frankie Kazarian.
• Angel Warriors (Lei Ying Lee and Xia Brookside) defeated Tessa Blanchard and Mila Moore.
• Tasha Steelz interrupted Elijah’s concert, and Mustafa Ali smashed a guitar over Elijah’s head.
• Steel Cage Match: Team TNA (Santana, Steve Maclin, Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, Santino Marella) defeated Team NXT (Brooks Jensen, Stacks, Lexis King, Tyson Dupont, Tyrieke Igwe). After the match, Arianna Grace delivered a low blow to Santino.
Kansas City, Missouri
Dec. 8th 2025
Orlando, Florida
Dec. 9th 2025
College Park, Georgia
Dec. 10th 2025
Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania
Dec. 12th 2025
Washington, District Of Columbia
Dec. 13th 2025
Hershey, Pennsylvania
Dec. 15th 2025
Orlando, Florida
Dec. 16th 2025
Grand Rapids, Michigan
Dec. 19th 2025
Grand Rapids, Michigan
Dec. 19th 2025