Penta Cleared To Wrestle But WWE Will Decide If He Appears At AAA’s Guerra De Titanes

Penta has been medically cleared to wrestle, but his return at AAA’s Guerra de Titanes on December 20 now rests entirely with WWE.

The fear was real after his shoulder gave out during the “Last Time Is Now” tournament match against Solo Sikoa on WWE Raw, forcing an abrupt stoppage and a rushed exit to the back. Thankfully, his doctor, Dr. Odiseo, has now confirmed the best possible news.

“Penta is recovering very well and he has been cleared to wrestle again, but I cannot say if he will wrestle on December 20. Not because of his injury, but because of WWE. It depends 100% on WWE if he can compete.”

This follows an earlier Instagram update where the doctor predicted Penta would be ready by Friday. That timeline is now official, but the decision is no longer medical. WWE will determine whether he steps back into the ring at AAA’s big year-end show.

Penta had been scheduled to reunite with Rey Fenix for a marquee tag match against Dominik Mysterio and El Grande Americano, announced before his Raw injury. Fans are still waiting to see if that long-awaited showdown will go ahead.

