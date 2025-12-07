×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Penta Cleared To Wrestle But WWE Will Decide If He Appears At AAA’s Guerra De Titanes

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Dec 07, 2025
Penta Cleared To Wrestle But WWE Will Decide If He Appears At AAA’s Guerra De Titanes

Penta has been medically cleared to wrestle, but his return at AAA’s Guerra de Titanes on December 20 now rests entirely with WWE.

The fear was real after his shoulder gave out during the “Last Time Is Now” tournament match against Solo Sikoa on WWE Raw, forcing an abrupt stoppage and a rushed exit to the back. Thankfully, his doctor, Dr. Odiseo, has now confirmed the best possible news.

“Penta is recovering very well and he has been cleared to wrestle again, but I cannot say if he will wrestle on December 20. Not because of his injury, but because of WWE. It depends 100% on WWE if he can compete.”

This follows an earlier Instagram update where the doctor predicted Penta would be ready by Friday. That timeline is now official, but the decision is no longer medical. WWE will determine whether he steps back into the ring at AAA’s big year-end show.

Penta had been scheduled to reunite with Rey Fenix for a marquee tag match against Dominik Mysterio and El Grande Americano, announced before his Raw injury. Fans are still waiting to see if that long-awaited showdown will go ahead.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Doctor Odiseo 🧬 (@doc.odiseo)

Join WNS on DISCORD

Ready to join the discussion? 🎤 Join the ultimate wrestling community – real fans, real talk, real heat! - Join WNS Discord.

Your Rating –/10
Average: 0.0 / 10
Total votes: 0

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

WWE Monday Night RAW

Kansas City, Missouri

Dec. 8th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Dec. 9th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

College Park, Georgia

Dec. 10th 2025

#dynamite

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania

Dec. 12th 2025

#smackdown

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Washington, District Of Columbia

Dec. 13th 2025

#snme

WWE Monday Night RAW

Hershey, Pennsylvania

Dec. 15th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Dec. 16th 2025

#nxt

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Grand Rapids, Michigan

Dec. 19th 2025

#smackdown

WWE Monday Night RAW

Grand Rapids, Michigan

Dec. 19th 2025

#raw

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy