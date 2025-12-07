John Cena Predicts Fans Will Move On Quickly After His Retirement

John Cena has offered a candid look at how he believes fans will react once he steps away from the ring for good. Speaking during his appearance on episode 2423 of The Joe Rogan Experience, the legendary WWE star talked openly about the end of his in ring career and how long he expects to remain part of the weekly conversation after his final match.

Cena explained that he fully expects the WWE audience to move on almost immediately, shifting their attention back to current storylines and the build toward WWE’s major annual events. He made it clear this was not about seeking sympathy or attempting to cling to nostalgia but simply an honest assessment of the pace of WWE programming.

“I’m gonna retire on the 13th. They will be moved on by the Royal Rumble. That is real facts,” Cena said.

“I will be forgotten,” he continued. “That is not a plea to sympathy like ‘Always remember me.’ By the Royal Rumble and the road to WrestleMania, nobody gives a f***, because they’re focusing on what the show is”.

With the Royal Rumble taking place every January and serving as the gateway to WrestleMania season, Cena noted that the sheer momentum of WWE’s promotional cycle will naturally overshadow sentiment for his farewell. He believes the intense focus on building matches and setting the stage for WrestleMania will quickly dominate fan attention.

“Three weeks after I retire, nobody’s gonna give a f***,” Cena added.

He also used the interview to put any doubt about his future to rest. While many wrestlers have made comebacks years after announcing their retirement, Cena emphasised that his story will be different. He confirmed that his match on December 13 will be his absolute final appearance in a WWE ring as an active competitor.

“I am absolutely 100% done. The 13th of December on Peacock is my last in ring performance. I will never wrestle again,” he said.

Cena went on to explain that he constructed his 2025 farewell tour to give fans a clear roadmap with a definitive endpoint. Announcing the schedule a year ahead of time provided transparency and ensured his retirement would come with no surprises or later reversals. It marks a rare finality in a business where retirements often come with an asterisk.

Join WNS on DISCORD

Ready to join the discussion? 🎤 Join the ultimate wrestling community – real fans, real talk, real heat! - Join WNS Discord.