AEW Continental Classic Week Two Brings Shock Upset In Blue League

The second week of the AEW Continental Classic wrapped up during Saturday’s Collision, delivering three Blue League bouts and a surprise result that shook up the standings.

Mascara Dorada scored a major win over league leader Claudio Castagnoli, catching him with a 450 splash to secure his first points of the tournament. Castagnoli stays on six points after the upset.

In the main event, IWGP World Champion Konosuke Takeshita earned another three points with a hard fought victory over Jon Moxley. Takeshita now sits on six points, drawing level with Castagnoli and fellow Don Callis Family member Kyle Fletcher.

Orange Cassidy opened the show and finally got himself on the board in the Blue League, defeating his Conglomeration teammate Roderick Strong. Strong remains without points as the tournament continues.

Updated AEW Continental Classic Blue League standings

• Orange Cassidy 3

• Konosuke Takeshita 6

• Jon Moxley 3

• Claudio Castagnoli 6

• Roderick Strong 0

• Mascara Dorada 3

There were no Gold League matches this week, but the tournament did see a significant update. Jack Perry will now step in for Darby Allin, who is out after suffering injuries in his opening round match against Kevin Knight ten days ago.

Updated AEW Continental Classic Gold League standings

• Jack Perry 0

• PAC 3

• Kevin Knight 3

• Mike Bailey 0

• Kyle Fletcher 6

• Kazuchika Okada 3