AEW Continental Classic Week Two Brings Shock Upset In Blue League

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Dec 07, 2025
AEW Continental Classic Week Two Brings Shock Upset In Blue League

The second week of the AEW Continental Classic wrapped up during Saturday’s Collision, delivering three Blue League bouts and a surprise result that shook up the standings.

Mascara Dorada scored a major win over league leader Claudio Castagnoli, catching him with a 450 splash to secure his first points of the tournament. Castagnoli stays on six points after the upset.

In the main event, IWGP World Champion Konosuke Takeshita earned another three points with a hard fought victory over Jon Moxley. Takeshita now sits on six points, drawing level with Castagnoli and fellow Don Callis Family member Kyle Fletcher.

Orange Cassidy opened the show and finally got himself on the board in the Blue League, defeating his Conglomeration teammate Roderick Strong. Strong remains without points as the tournament continues.

Updated AEW Continental Classic Blue League standings

• Orange Cassidy 3
• Konosuke Takeshita 6
• Jon Moxley 3
• Claudio Castagnoli 6
• Roderick Strong 0
• Mascara Dorada 3

There were no Gold League matches this week, but the tournament did see a significant update. Jack Perry will now step in for Darby Allin, who is out after suffering injuries in his opening round match against Kevin Knight ten days ago.

Updated AEW Continental Classic Gold League standings

• Jack Perry 0
• PAC 3
• Kevin Knight 3
• Mike Bailey 0
• Kyle Fletcher 6
• Kazuchika Okada 3

⚡ Events

WWE Monday Night RAW

Kansas City, Missouri

Dec. 8th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Dec. 9th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

College Park, Georgia

Dec. 10th 2025

#dynamite

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania

Dec. 12th 2025

#smackdown

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Washington, District Of Columbia

Dec. 13th 2025

#snme

WWE Monday Night RAW

Hershey, Pennsylvania

Dec. 15th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Dec. 16th 2025

#nxt

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Grand Rapids, Michigan

Dec. 19th 2025

#smackdown

WWE Monday Night RAW

Grand Rapids, Michigan

Dec. 19th 2025

#raw

