First Time Ever Match Confirmed For AEW Collision Winter Is Coming

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Dec 07, 2025
First Time Ever Match Confirmed For AEW Collision Winter Is Coming

A notable first time meeting between a former AEW World Champion and a former TNA World Champion has been confirmed for AEW’s return to Cardiff, Wales.

The announcement was made during Saturday’s Collision, revealing that Swerve Strickland will face Josh Alexander as part of next Saturday’s Winter is Coming edition of Collision.

Alexander confronted Strickland on the show, arguing that he was the one who truly deserved a World title opportunity rather than Strickland. He claimed that during Strickland’s recent injury absence, the landscape had shifted and it was now Don Callis’ house, not Strickland’s. This led Strickland to challenge Alexander to a match in Cardiff, a challenge that was accepted later in the night.

This bout marks Strickland’s first singles match since his defeat to Kazuchika Okada at Forbidden Door in August, while Alexander has not competed in a singles match since earning a countout victory over Kota Ibushi in October.

Strickland is scheduled to warm up ahead of Cardiff by returning to the ring this Wednesday, teaming with Hangman Page to take on Katsuyori Shibata and Powerhouse Hobbs.

The Cardiff edition of Collision will air at a special early start time of 4:30 PM Eastern.

AEW Collision Winter is Coming (December 13)

- TNT Champion Mark Briscoe defends against Daniel Garcia

- Jamie Hayter and Kris Statlander vs. Sisters Of Sin (Julia Hart and Skye Blue)

- Swerve Strickland vs. Josh Alexander

