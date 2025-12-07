Blake Monroe Throws Down A Shocking Open Challenge For Tuesday’s NXT

WWE NXT delivered plenty of fallout from Deadline, including a major title defence set for this coming Tuesday.

Blake Monroe stepped forward during the event and made it clear to Ava that she wanted to put her NXT Women’s North American Championship on the line on the next episode of NXT. Ava did not seem entirely convinced by Monroe’s motives, especially given the way she retained her title when Zaria threw in the towel for Sol Ruca. Even so, Ava ultimately accepted the challenge, setting the stage for an open title defence.

Another rivalry that escalated at Deadline will also continue when Jordynne Grace meets Kelani Jordan. Their clash stems from a crucial moment in the women’s Iron Survivor Challenge match where Grace broke up a pinfall attempt from Jordan that would have moved her into the lead. The two then ended up fighting to the outside as Kendal Grey secured the victory. Backstage, the tension boiled over again, with both continuing to trade shots long after the bell.

Hank and Tank are also heading back to NXT after spending the last month competing in Pro Wrestling NOAH, where they even captured the GHC Tag Team Championship during their stint. Their return adds more power to the tag division.

The show will further introduce Shiloh Hill, the LFG winner who has been featured in recent weeks through unusual and confident promos reflecting on his journey and achievements. Tuesday will mark his official in ring debut.

WWE NXT December 9

Open challenge for Blake Monroe’s NXT Women’s North American title

Jordynne Grace vs Kelani Jordan

Hank and Tank return

Shiloh Hill debut

