×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Blake Monroe Throws Down A Shocking Open Challenge For Tuesday’s NXT

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Dec 07, 2025
Blake Monroe Throws Down A Shocking Open Challenge For Tuesday’s NXT

WWE NXT delivered plenty of fallout from Deadline, including a major title defence set for this coming Tuesday.

Blake Monroe stepped forward during the event and made it clear to Ava that she wanted to put her NXT Women’s North American Championship on the line on the next episode of NXT. Ava did not seem entirely convinced by Monroe’s motives, especially given the way she retained her title when Zaria threw in the towel for Sol Ruca. Even so, Ava ultimately accepted the challenge, setting the stage for an open title defence.

Another rivalry that escalated at Deadline will also continue when Jordynne Grace meets Kelani Jordan. Their clash stems from a crucial moment in the women’s Iron Survivor Challenge match where Grace broke up a pinfall attempt from Jordan that would have moved her into the lead. The two then ended up fighting to the outside as Kendal Grey secured the victory. Backstage, the tension boiled over again, with both continuing to trade shots long after the bell.

Hank and Tank are also heading back to NXT after spending the last month competing in Pro Wrestling NOAH, where they even captured the GHC Tag Team Championship during their stint. Their return adds more power to the tag division.

The show will further introduce Shiloh Hill, the LFG winner who has been featured in recent weeks through unusual and confident promos reflecting on his journey and achievements. Tuesday will mark his official in ring debut.

WWE NXT December 9

  • Open challenge for Blake Monroe’s NXT Women’s North American title

  • Jordynne Grace vs Kelani Jordan

  • Hank and Tank return

  • Shiloh Hill debut

Join WNS on DISCORD

Ready to join the discussion? 🎤 Join the ultimate wrestling community – real fans, real talk, real heat! - Join WNS Discord.

Your Rating –/10
Average: 0.0 / 10
Total votes: 0

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

WWE Monday Night RAW

Kansas City, Missouri

Dec. 8th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Dec. 9th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

College Park, Georgia

Dec. 10th 2025

#dynamite

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania

Dec. 12th 2025

#smackdown

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Washington, District Of Columbia

Dec. 13th 2025

#snme

WWE Monday Night RAW

Hershey, Pennsylvania

Dec. 15th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Dec. 16th 2025

#nxt

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Grand Rapids, Michigan

Dec. 19th 2025

#smackdown

WWE Monday Night RAW

Grand Rapids, Michigan

Dec. 19th 2025

#raw

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy