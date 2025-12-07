WWE NXT Confirms New Year’s Evil Date With Major Title Matches Set

The date for the first NXT special of 2026 has now been locked in, with the brand preparing to start the new year in a big way. During Saturday’s Deadline event, it was confirmed that New Year’s Evil will air on Tuesday, January 6, live on The CW, setting the stage for a night packed with high stakes and new opportunities.

This year’s edition will showcase two major title bouts, both shaped by the results of the Iron Survivor Challenges at Deadline. The men’s winner will go on to challenge Oba Femi, who reclaimed the NXT Championship after overcoming Ricky Saints in a hard-fought opening match at Deadline. On the women’s side, the Iron Survivor victor will earn a championship showdown with Jacy Jayne, who continues her strong run as NXT Women’s Champion.

New Year’s Evil has become a standout date on the NXT calendar, and earlier this year the event was held on January 7 in Los Angeles. That night saw Giulia dethrone Roxanne Perez to win the NXT Women’s Championship, while Oba Femi captured his first NXT Championship in a three-way battle with Trick Williams and Eddy Thorpe.

With the new year approaching, anticipation is already building as fans look ahead to the first major night of NXT action in 2026.

NXT New Year’s Evil (January 6)

• NXT Championship: Oba Femi defends against TBA

• NXT Women’s Championship: Jacy Jayne defends against Kendal Grey

