×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

WWE NXT Confirms New Year’s Evil Date With Major Title Matches Set

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Dec 07, 2025
WWE NXT Confirms New Year’s Evil Date With Major Title Matches Set

The date for the first NXT special of 2026 has now been locked in, with the brand preparing to start the new year in a big way. During Saturday’s Deadline event, it was confirmed that New Year’s Evil will air on Tuesday, January 6, live on The CW, setting the stage for a night packed with high stakes and new opportunities.

This year’s edition will showcase two major title bouts, both shaped by the results of the Iron Survivor Challenges at Deadline. The men’s winner will go on to challenge Oba Femi, who reclaimed the NXT Championship after overcoming Ricky Saints in a hard-fought opening match at Deadline. On the women’s side, the Iron Survivor victor will earn a championship showdown with Jacy Jayne, who continues her strong run as NXT Women’s Champion.

New Year’s Evil has become a standout date on the NXT calendar, and earlier this year the event was held on January 7 in Los Angeles. That night saw Giulia dethrone Roxanne Perez to win the NXT Women’s Championship, while Oba Femi captured his first NXT Championship in a three-way battle with Trick Williams and Eddy Thorpe.

With the new year approaching, anticipation is already building as fans look ahead to the first major night of NXT action in 2026.

NXT New Year’s Evil (January 6)

• NXT Championship: Oba Femi defends against TBA

• NXT Women’s Championship: Jacy Jayne defends against Kendal Grey

Join WNS on DISCORD

Ready to join the discussion? 🎤 Join the ultimate wrestling community – real fans, real talk, real heat! - Join WNS Discord.

Your Rating –/10
Average: 0.0 / 10
Total votes: 0

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

WWE Monday Night RAW

Kansas City, Missouri

Dec. 8th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Dec. 9th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

College Park, Georgia

Dec. 10th 2025

#dynamite

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania

Dec. 12th 2025

#smackdown

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Washington, District Of Columbia

Dec. 13th 2025

#snme

WWE Monday Night RAW

Hershey, Pennsylvania

Dec. 15th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Dec. 16th 2025

#nxt

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Grand Rapids, Michigan

Dec. 19th 2025

#smackdown

WWE Monday Night RAW

Grand Rapids, Michigan

Dec. 19th 2025

#raw

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy