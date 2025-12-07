Oba Femi Back On Top As WWE NXT Championship Changes Hands

Oba Femi reclaimed his place at the top of NXT after triumphing over Ricky Saints in the opening match of Saturday’s Deadline event. The atmosphere set the tone for a dramatic showdown as Saints tried everything he could to keep hold of the title he had fought so hard to win. Saints connected with two tornado DDTs that looked as though they might put Femi away, but Femi refused to stay down. Moments later, after Saints kicked out of an early pop up powerbomb, Femi delivered another with even more force, securing the pin and becoming a two time NXT Champion.

This result now sets the stage for a huge Champion versus Champion encounter next weekend when Femi meets Cody Rhodes at Saturday Night’s Main Event. Their paths briefly crossed on SmackDown when Rhodes informed both Femi and Saints that whoever left Deadline with the title would be facing him in Washington, D.C. The brief confrontation added extra anticipation to an already highly anticipated matchup.

Saints’ loss marks the end of the title reign he began after defeating Femi at No Mercy earlier in the year. Following that defeat, Femi disappeared from television for a period before unexpectedly returning in November, where he confronted Saints moments after another successful title defence against Trick Williams. That stare down set the wheels in motion for their Deadline rematch. Ava later announced on Tuesday that, for the first time, the NXT Championship would officially open the show, adding even more significance to their encounter.

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event will take place on Saturday, December 13 in Washington, D.C., featuring the following lineup.

John Cena’s final match. John Cena vs Gunther

Cody Rhodes vs Oba Femi

Bayley vs Sol Ruca

