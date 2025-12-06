×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

WWE NXT Deadline Stage Revealed In New Shawn Michaels Video

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Dec 06, 2025
WWE NXT Deadline Stage Revealed In New Shawn Michaels Video

With NXT Deadline just hours away, excitement is already running high for the Iron Survivor Challenge matches and the NXT Championship showdown. Now, fans have been given their first real glimpse of how the event will look inside the arena.

Shawn Michaels shared a video from inside the Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, offering a full preview of the stage setup for tonight’s Premium Live Event. The clip shows the Deadline logo front and center, sharp LED panels framing the entrance, countdown-style numbers running along the set, and the fully assembled penalty box ready for the Iron Survivor Challenge.

“It may be quiet now, but trust me, we’re about to make some noise in San Antonio!” Michaels said in the video, hinting at what’s to come.

This year’s Deadline features both the Men’s and Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge matches, along with Ricky Saints defending the NXT Championship against Oba Femi in a highly anticipated rematch that many expect to steal the show.

With a polished stage and a loaded card, NXT Deadline is shaping up to be one of the brand’s biggest nights of the year, and thanks to Shawn Michaels, fans got a sneak peek before the action kicks off.

Your Rating –/10
Average: 0.0 / 10
Total votes: 0

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags
Discord
Join WNS Discord

AEW Collision

December 6, 2025 at

Columbus, Ohio, USA

Hashtag: #collision

WWE NXT Deadline

December 6, 2025 at

San Antonio, Texas, USA

Hashtag: #deadline

TNA iMPACT

December 6, 2025 at

El Paso, Texas, USA

Hashtag: #impact

⚡ Events

AEW Collision

Columbus, Ohio

Dec. 6th 2025

#collision

WWE NXT Deadline

San Antonio, Texas

Dec. 6th 2025

#deadline

TNA iMPACT

El Paso, Texas

Dec. 6th 2025

#impact

WWE Monday Night RAW

Kansas City, Missouri

Dec. 8th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Dec. 9th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

College Park, Georgia

Dec. 10th 2025

#dynamite

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania

Dec. 12th 2025

#smackdown

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Washington, District Of Columbia

Dec. 13th 2025

#snme

WWE Monday Night RAW

Hershey, Pennsylvania

Dec. 15th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Dec. 16th 2025

#nxt

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Grand Rapids, Michigan

Dec. 19th 2025

#smackdown

WWE Monday Night RAW

Grand Rapids, Michigan

Dec. 19th 2025

#raw

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy