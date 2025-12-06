WWE NXT Deadline Stage Revealed In New Shawn Michaels Video

With NXT Deadline just hours away, excitement is already running high for the Iron Survivor Challenge matches and the NXT Championship showdown. Now, fans have been given their first real glimpse of how the event will look inside the arena.
Shawn Michaels shared a video from inside the Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, offering a full preview of the stage setup for tonight’s Premium Live Event. The clip shows the Deadline logo front and center, sharp LED panels framing the entrance, countdown-style numbers running along the set, and the fully assembled penalty box ready for the Iron Survivor Challenge.
“It may be quiet now, but trust me, we’re about to make some noise in San Antonio!” Michaels said in the video, hinting at what’s to come.
This year’s Deadline features both the Men’s and Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge matches, along with Ricky Saints defending the NXT Championship against Oba Femi in a highly anticipated rematch that many expect to steal the show.
With a polished stage and a loaded card, NXT Deadline is shaping up to be one of the brand’s biggest nights of the year, and thanks to Shawn Michaels, fans got a sneak peek before the action kicks off.
It may be quiet now, but trust me, we’re about to make some noise in San Antonio!#NXTDeadline is LIVE tonight at 7 ET/4 PT @peacock @netflix pic.twitter.com/TQMAMgJ5gt, Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) December 6, 2025
