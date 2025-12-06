Opening Match Revealed for WWE NXT Deadline 2025

Just ahead of WWE NXT Deadline 2025 going live, Megan Morant revealed on the Countdown show that the NXT Championship will open the event. The rematch between Ricky Saints and Oba Femi is set to kick off the night in San Antonio, giving the show an explosive start.
Saints stunned fans earlier this year when he took the title from Femi, and since then Femi has been locked in on getting the championship back. Placing this match in the opening slot adds an extra layer of urgency, with WWE clearly aiming to ignite the crowd from the very first bell.
With both men entering with something to prove, the atmosphere around this rematch is intense. Saints is fighting to cement his reign, while Femi arrives determined to reclaim what he believes is rightfully his.
Opening Match – NXT Championship: Ricky Saints (c) vs Oba Femi
Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge: Je’Von Evans vs Joe Hendry vs Myles Borne vs Leon Slater vs Dion Lennox
Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge: Sol Ruca vs Jordynne Grace vs Kelani Jordan vs Lola Vice vs Kendal Grey
NXT North American Championship: Ethan Page (c) vs Mr Iguana
Tatum Paxley vs Izzi Dame
NXT Deadline airs tonight, December 6, from the Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, Texas. The pre show began at 6 PM ET and the main card started at 7 PM ET, streaming on Peacock in the United States and on Netflix internationally.
