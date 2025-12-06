×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Nikki Bella Says She And Stephanie Vaquer Were Put In A “Difficult Spot” At Survivor Series 2025

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Dec 06, 2025
Nikki Bella Says She And Stephanie Vaquer Were Put In A “Difficult Spot” At Survivor Series 2025

Nikki Bella has opened up about her match with Stephanie Vaquer at the 2025 Survivor Series Premium Live Event, where she came up short against the women’s world champion. Speaking on her podcast, Nikki explained the mindset and direction she was given heading into the bout, noting that the circumstances of the match shaped how she approached her return to a heel role.

Nikki revealed that she knew the match placement would make things challenging, with limited time and a specific story to tell. According to her, the biggest instruction she received was to fully lean into being a villain.

“I’ll give away a little without giving too much away, right? So I knew where we were at on the card. We were in a difficult spot, and I knew we weren’t going to have a lot of time, and we had to tell a specific story.

For me, the one thing I was told was, ‘We need super heelish,’ because what they realized going into it was that if you hadn’t watched the past few weeks, you would have no idea that I was a heel. They were afraid I might go out there and be a babyface. The nice thing is we had the package before the match that showed my heel turn so we could tell the crowd, ‘She’s a heel.’

But they were just like, ‘We need heel Nikki,’ and I haven’t been heel Nikki since before I broke my neck. And I’m like, ‘Damn, I’m doing all these things on the fly, in the moment, live.’ It’s one thing when you’re wrestling five years straight doing all the live events, then it’s like, ‘Yeah, okay, I could change this, do that.’ But, you know… so this is what I told myself.

I was in there and I go, ‘We’re doing bad bitch energy.’ Because at the end of the day, it’s all about confidence. And Nicole, when your music hits, you’re going to go out there, and you’re going to have all that confidence in you. You are going to go be this person, and that will get you into that moment.”

Your Rating –/10
Average: 0.0 / 10
Total votes: 0

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags
Discord
Join WNS Discord

AEW Collision

December 6, 2025 at

Columbus, Ohio, USA

Hashtag: #collision

WWE NXT Deadline

December 6, 2025 at

San Antonio, Texas, USA

Hashtag: #deadline

TNA iMPACT

December 6, 2025 at

El Paso, Texas, USA

Hashtag: #impact

⚡ Events

AEW Collision

Columbus, Ohio

Dec. 6th 2025

#collision

WWE NXT Deadline

San Antonio, Texas

Dec. 6th 2025

#deadline

TNA iMPACT

El Paso, Texas

Dec. 6th 2025

#impact

WWE Monday Night RAW

Kansas City, Missouri

Dec. 8th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Dec. 9th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

College Park, Georgia

Dec. 10th 2025

#dynamite

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania

Dec. 12th 2025

#smackdown

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Washington, District Of Columbia

Dec. 13th 2025

#snme

WWE Monday Night RAW

Hershey, Pennsylvania

Dec. 15th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Dec. 16th 2025

#nxt

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Grand Rapids, Michigan

Dec. 19th 2025

#smackdown

WWE Monday Night RAW

Grand Rapids, Michigan

Dec. 19th 2025

#raw

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy