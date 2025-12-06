AEW Collision Adds Sit Down Segment Ahead Of Women’s Tag Title Finals

A new segment has been added to tonight’s AEW Collision, setting the stage for next week’s Women’s Tag Team Championship showdown. Harley Cameron and Willow Nightingale will sit down with Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa for an interview hosted by Tony Schiavone, bringing both finalist teams face to face before their clash for the inaugural AEW Women’s Tag Team Championships at Winter is Coming on Wednesday, December 10 in Atlanta.
AEW highlighted the segment on Saturday, noting that Schiavone would moderate a discussion between the Timeless Love Bombs and the Babes of Wrath ahead of their tournament finals.
Tonight’s Collision takes place at the Greater Columbus Convention Center in Columbus, Ohio and features a packed lineup.
AEW Collision lineup | Saturday, December 6
• Swerve Strickland to appear
• TBS Champion Mercedes Mone defends against Leila Grey
• AEW National title: Ricochet defends against TBA
• Continental Classic Blue League: Claudio Castagnoli (6 points) vs Mascara Dorada (0 points)
• Continental Classic Blue League: Jon Moxley (3 points) vs Konosuke Takeshita (3 points)
• Continental Classic Blue League: Orange Cassidy (0 points) vs Roderick Strong (0 points)
• Sit down interview with Tony Schiavone featuring Toni Storm, Mina Shirakawa, Harley Cameron and Willow Nightingale
Ready to join the discussion? 🎤 Join the ultimate wrestling community – real fans, real talk, real heat! - Join WNS Discord.
AEW Collision
December 6, 2025 at
Columbus, Ohio, USA
Hashtag: #collision
WWE NXT Deadline
December 6, 2025 at
San Antonio, Texas, USA
Hashtag: #deadline
TNA iMPACT
December 6, 2025 at
El Paso, Texas, USA
Hashtag: #impact
Columbus, Ohio
Dec. 6th 2025
San Antonio, Texas
Dec. 6th 2025
El Paso, Texas
Dec. 6th 2025
Kansas City, Missouri
Dec. 8th 2025
Orlando, Florida
Dec. 9th 2025
College Park, Georgia
Dec. 10th 2025
Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania
Dec. 12th 2025
Washington, District Of Columbia
Dec. 13th 2025
Hershey, Pennsylvania
Dec. 15th 2025
Orlando, Florida
Dec. 16th 2025
Grand Rapids, Michigan
Dec. 19th 2025
Grand Rapids, Michigan
Dec. 19th 2025