AEW Collision Adds Sit Down Segment Ahead Of Women’s Tag Title Finals

A new segment has been added to tonight’s AEW Collision, setting the stage for next week’s Women’s Tag Team Championship showdown. Harley Cameron and Willow Nightingale will sit down with Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa for an interview hosted by Tony Schiavone, bringing both finalist teams face to face before their clash for the inaugural AEW Women’s Tag Team Championships at Winter is Coming on Wednesday, December 10 in Atlanta.

AEW highlighted the segment on Saturday, noting that Schiavone would moderate a discussion between the Timeless Love Bombs and the Babes of Wrath ahead of their tournament finals.

Tonight’s Collision takes place at the Greater Columbus Convention Center in Columbus, Ohio and features a packed lineup.

AEW Collision lineup | Saturday, December 6

• Swerve Strickland to appear

• TBS Champion Mercedes Mone defends against Leila Grey

• AEW National title: Ricochet defends against TBA

• Continental Classic Blue League: Claudio Castagnoli (6 points) vs Mascara Dorada (0 points)

• Continental Classic Blue League: Jon Moxley (3 points) vs Konosuke Takeshita (3 points)

• Continental Classic Blue League: Orange Cassidy (0 points) vs Roderick Strong (0 points)

• Sit down interview with Tony Schiavone featuring Toni Storm, Mina Shirakawa, Harley Cameron and Willow Nightingale

