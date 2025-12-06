Blake Monroe Flying Herself To WWE NXT Deadline After Being Left Off Card

Blake Monroe is set to be at NXT Deadline tonight, though what she will actually be doing on the show remains a mystery.

The NXT Women’s North American Champion shared a video on Saturday revealing that she bought her own plane ticket and is flying herself to San Antonio so she can appear at the event.

In the video, Monroe vents her frustration at being left off the card:

“Guess who’s not on Deadline? Oh yeah, Blake Monroe, because once again our GM, our mayor Ava dropped the ball. But it is the season of giving, and because I love to give, I’ve decided to fly myself to San Antonio. What a delightful place this is. And I will be making an appearance tonight.”

Before the clip ends, she shifts her attention to the Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge, hinting that inspiration has struck while calling out to Ava.

“I mean that division really is stacked. Wait a Monroe minute, I just had the best idea. Ava, Ava darling!”

WWE NXT Deadline takes place Saturday, December 6 with the following lineup:

Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge

Myles Borne vs Je’Von Evans vs Joe Hendry vs Dion Lennox vs Leon Slater

Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge

Kendal Grey vs Jordynne Grace vs Sol Ruca vs Kelani Jordan vs Lola Vice

NXT North American Championship

Ethan Page defends against Mr Iguana

NXT Championship

Ricky Saints defends against Oba Femi

Tatum Paxley vs Izzi Dame

Blake Monroe to appear

