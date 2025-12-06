Shawn Michaels Says Wren Sinclair Will Break Out In 2026

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels is predicting big things for rising NXT star Wren Sinclair. Speaking in a feature for the San Antonio Express-News, the Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative praised the Texas native for her rapid growth and natural feel for every aspect of the industry.
Michaels spoke highly of Sinclair’s creative range, noting that she has quickly become a favorite among the NXT team thanks to her ability to excel both in character work and in-ring performance.
“Wren [Sinclair] is one of those people that from a creative standpoint is the joy to get to work with because there isn’t anything that she can’t do,” Michaels said. “She is somebody who has really understood the entertainment aspect of this job while also doing a wonderful job of mastering the in-ring work.”
He also believes 2026 could be a defining year for her, pointing out that she can shift effortlessly between serious and comedic segments backstage.
“She can do a backstage (segment), and she can be serious one minute and then just incredibly funny in the next,” Michaels said. “In 2026, I can tell you Wren Sinclair is going to have a breakout year.”
Sinclair, who debuted in 2024, is currently aligned with the No Quarter Catch Crew alongside Charlie Dempsey.
