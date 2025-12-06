×
WWE Deadline 2025: Full Match Card, Start Time And Where To Watch

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Dec 06, 2025
WWE brings its final Premium Live Event of the year to San Antonio today as Deadline goes live from the Boeing Center at Tech Port. The show marks a major night for NXT, highlighted by two Iron Survivor Challenge bouts and several championship matches. Fans in the United States can watch on Peacock, while international viewers will see the event on Netflix.

The night opens with a rare moment in NXT history, as the NXT Championship match will kick off the broadcast. Ricky Saints defends against former champion Oba Femi in a rematch of their No Mercy encounter. During their contract signing, Femi made it clear that he intends to erase Saints’ victory from the record books, declaring that Saints will become “just a footnote in his legacy in WWE”. The winner is already set for a huge opportunity, moving on to face Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes at Saturday Night’s Main Event XLII.

Deadline’s main attractions are the Men’s and Women’s Iron Survivor Challenges, both 25-minute endurance matches with a title opportunity at New Year’s Evil on the line. The men’s field brings together Je’Von Evans, TNA X Division Champion Leon Slater, Joe Hendry, Dion Lennox, and Myles Borne. The women’s contest features Sol Ruca, Lola Vice, Kelani Jordan, Jordynne Grace, and EVOLVE Women’s Champion Kendal Grey.

Also confirmed for tonight is an NXT North American Championship match, where Ethan Page defends his title against AAA’s Mr. Iguana, plus a singles bout between Tatum Paxley and Izzi Dame. The show goes live at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT.

How To Watch WWE Deadline

Date: Saturday, December 6, 2025

Start Time: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT

Location: Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, Texas

Streaming: Peacock in the U.S. and Netflix internationally

Announced Match Card

• NXT Championship: Ricky Saints (c) vs Oba Femi

• Iron Survivor Challenge: Je’Von Evans vs Leon Slater vs Joe Hendry vs Dion Lennox vs Myles Borne

• Iron Survivor Challenge: Sol Ruca vs Lola Vice vs Kelani Jordan vs Jordynne Grace vs Kendal Grey

• Tatum Paxley vs Izzi Dame

• NXT North American Championship: Ethan Page (c) vs Mr. Iguana

