“Nothing Left To Give”: John Cena Reveals The Truth Behind His Final WWE Story

John Cena’s retirement year reaches its end on December 13 when he steps into the ring one last time to face GUNTHER at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event in Washington, D.C. The run has been one of the most eventful of his career, featuring thirty six appearances, a historic seventeenth world title win, his first Intercontinental Championship, a heel turn, and renewed battles with CM Punk, AJ Styles, and Randy Orton.

Speaking with Bill Simmons of The Ringer, Cena reflected on how the year-long story took shape. He explained that he first approached WWE by asking, “Do you think this is a good business idea?” and once they agreed, they committed to telling the story all the way through. What he loves most about the project is that he believes it “will keep on giving moments after it’s done” and that fans will look back and say, “Oh, maybe this was the story they were trying to tell.”

Cena noted that WWE’s fast-paced environment makes a slow-burn narrative unusual. “WWE is so in the moment. Something happens on television, and it’s ‘I hate this’ or ‘this is the greatest.’ It has been a year-long story,” he said. He feels that only after his final match will people reflect and understand the full arc, especially once it sinks in that he is not returning. “Then you can dive into, ‘What were they really trying to do across a year?’ It’s never been done before.”

Looking back, Cena insists he gave everything he had. “I could not give an ounce more of effort. I don’t think there is a single thing I would have changed and I like that it isn’t perfect,” he explained, embracing the unpredictability of shifting dates and locations. One moment he especially enjoyed was the Survivor Series callback, where Liv Morgan helped Dominik Mysterio beat him just as he had betrayed Cody Rhodes earlier in the year. He loved “being able to be like, ‘Wait, you’re going to get a callback to this moment in February in November. Just wait for it.’”

As he prepares to close the book, Cena added, “Whether it means anything to anyone else or me, I like to know that there is not a moment we’re not thinking of and we’re doing everything we can. I’m doing everything I can.” He said he will walk into December 13 satisfied that he has emptied the tank: “All the wisdom, tricks, physical ability, knowledge, strength, effort, seconds, time, advice. I don’t have anything left. The 13th is going to be special.”

GUNTHER earned the honour of being Cena’s final opponent by defeating LA Knight in the finals of The Last Time Is Now tournament.

