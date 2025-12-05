Updated WWE SmackDown Lineup Adds Five New Segments

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown arrives with several fresh developments as the blue brand broadcasts from the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. The evening is already highlighted by the Last Time is Now tournament final between Gunther and LA Knight, but the card has grown with new segments, major appearances, and two women’s division matches added into the mix.

Cody Rhodes is set to appear as WWE Champion, with the focus now shifting to what comes next after his team fell short in the men’s WarGames match at Survivor Series. All signs point toward his rivalry with Drew McIntyre intensifying. McIntyre posted a video making it clear he intends to show up on SmackDown, despite general manager Nick Aldis attempting to suspend him in storyline.

“I’ll be at SmackDown tonight,” McIntyre said. “Screw you Nick. Screw you Cody. Drew McIntyre is for the people.”

Solo Sikoa will also be featured following the dramatic conclusion to last week’s show, where he was blindsided by Uncle Howdy. Tension between Sikoa’s Family Treet and the Wyatt Sicks has sharply escalated, and Sikoa is expected to address the situation.

In the women’s division, WWE Women’s Champion Jade Cargill steps into non title action against Alba Fyre of the Secret Hervice. There’s also a singles bout between Alexa Bliss and Kairi Sane as Bliss and Charlotte Flair work to rebuild momentum after losing the Women’s Tag Team titles to Sane and Asuka.

United States Champion Ilja Dragunov keeps his open challenge series alive tonight with another title defense against a mystery challenger. His last successful defense came against JD McDonagh.

Here is a look at what is advertised for tonight’s WWE SmackDown

- The Last Time is Now tournament final Gunther vs LA Knight

- Cody Rhodes appears following Survivor Series

- Solo Sikoa addresses Uncle Howdy’s attack

- Jade Cargill vs Alba Fyre

- Alexa Bliss vs Kairi Sane

- United States Champion Ilja Dragunov issues another open challenge