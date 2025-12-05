TNA Stars In Talks With WWE As Contract Offers Stall

With TNA Wrestling securing its new media rights deal with AMC, the spotlight has quickly shifted to its talent roster, where many wrestlers have been reassessing their futures. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, several of TNA’s top names are currently in active discussions with WWE as they continue waiting for updated contract offers from TNA.

Dave Meltzer reports that the delay in finalising TNA’s television announcement created a backlog in negotiations. Many wrestlers had been holding off, expecting that once the media deal was confirmed, stronger contract offers would follow. Meltzer explained that “a lot of the talent has been very patiently waiting for the announcement of the television deal because the company has been slow in offering new contracts,” adding that many within the roster are now watching closely to see what level of offers will be made.

The situation is said to mirror the buzz around Jordynne Grace and Joe Hendry earlier this year. Both talents made notable appearances on NXT while still signed to TNA, which opened the door for increased crossover and interest from WWE. Meltzer stated that “there are active top TNA wrestlers in discussion with WWE similar to what happened with Jordynne Grace and Joe Hendry,” indicating that the working relationship between the two companies continues to influence talent decisions.

Meltzer also identified several names believed to be waiting for new offers from TNA, including Mike Santana, Mustafa Ali, Jake Something, AJ Francis, Steve Maclin and Zachary Wentz. With TNA preparing for its AMC premiere in January 2026, retaining these stars will be a key priority as the company enters a new era.



