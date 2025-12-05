×
TNA Wants WWE Star To Compete On First AMC Broadcast

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Dec 05, 2025
TNA Wrestling is looking to launch its upcoming AMC era with a major statement, and that plan reportedly includes the dream return of its most iconic homegrown star, AJ Styles. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that TNA officials are actively hoping to secure an in-ring appearance from “The Phenomenal One” for the debut broadcast.

The idea is simple: bring back the face of the company’s golden years to give the premiere a huge ratings boost. Dave Meltzer noted that a WWE source confirmed TNA’s strong interest in making it happen.

“One WWE source indicated that TNA would like to have AJ Styles wrestle on the first show,” Meltzer wrote. “It would certainly make sense to deliver a strong rating and Styles himself has said he’d like to do a match in TNA.”

For now, everything hinges on WWE’s approval. Earlier this year, WWE allowed Styles to appear at Slammiversary, but only in a non-wrestling capacity. Meltzer pointed out that WWE drew a clear line at allowing him to compete in a match.

“It’s always been up to WWE which did allow Styles to do a non-wrestling appearance at the Slammiversary show on 7/20 at the UBS Arena, but did not allow him to wrestle on the show,” Meltzer recalled.

Should the green light be given, the leading candidate for the match would be current TNA World Champion Frankie Kazarian. Styles and Kazarian share deep roots in the early X-Division and tag team scene, making the potential showdown feel like a natural bridge between TNA’s past and its new era on AMC.

“Styles and Frankie Kazarian, the current champion, would likely want to do a match like that since they were around together for years in the promotion,” Meltzer added.

