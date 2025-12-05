×
Green Shirt Guy’s WWE Front Row Mystery Finally Explained By Nick Khan

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Dec 05, 2025
During his appearance on Logan Paul’s podcast, WWE President Nick Khan addressed the long-running fan mystery surrounding “Green Shirt Guy” and his constant presence in the front row at major WWE events. Logan brought the topic up directly, leading to a clear explanation.

Logan asked how Green Shirt Guy manages to secure the same premium seats every time. Khan explained that it is not a secret arrangement at all, but simply the result of a paid VIP experience. He noted that On Location, a sister company to WWE and UFC that specialises in VIP hospitality, handles those packages. Green Shirt Guy purchases his seats through them and pays a premium, which is why he is always seen in that spot.

Logan followed up by mentioning an online rumour suggesting Green Shirt Guy was once struck during a WWE event years ago and was allegedly rewarded with lifetime front row access to prevent legal action. Khan dismissed that outright, making it clear that no such arrangement ever existed and the fan is simply a paying customer who consistently buys VIP seating.

