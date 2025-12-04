CM Punk Reveals WWE Tried To Stop His Randy Savage Tribute Gear

CM Punk recently reflected on a memorable piece of ring gear while appearing on WWE’s Break It Down series, revealing that his bold tribute to “Macho Man” Randy Savage caused some unexpected friction behind the scenes.

Punk explained that the gear choice was intentional on multiple levels, calling back to one of Savage’s most iconic looks.

“I wanted to pay homage to a classic pair of gear, twofold really. Pink looks great on me, and this is an homage to the gear he wore at WrestleMania III taking on Ricky ‘The Dragon’ Steamboat.”

However, the nod to Savage did not go over well with everyone in WWE at the time. Punk recalled that someone with significant authority in the company took issue with the design as soon as they saw it.

“Now, I commissioned my gear maker at the time to make this gear, and I won’t name names, but somebody very high in the office walked past, saw it, and found me and said, ‘Do not wear that gear on television.’

“And I said, ‘You got it.’

“And I wore the gear on television, because that’s what I do. I’m gonna pay homage to Randy Savage whether you like it or not.”

For Punk, the decision was rooted in the deep appreciation he had for Savage long before stepping foot in WWE. He described the connection fans like him felt with performers who didn’t always get their due.

“As a fan, Macho Man to me was, you know, I’m a hardcore wrestling fan, so we tend to gravitate toward the guys that we feel aren’t getting the spotlight we think they deserve. We maybe feel like, ‘Oh, Macho should’ve been in Hogan’s spot.’

“And really, that kind of passion that I had as a fan, and that fans in turn have for me, is really what has propelled me throughout my career.”