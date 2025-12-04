WWE Reportedly Positioning Natalya For Major Spotlight In 2026

WWE appears to be gearing up for a major presentation of Natalya heading into 2026, with the company spotlighting her in a new way that has fans talking. During the December 1st 2025 edition of WWE RAW, viewers saw a gritty training video package featuring Natalya putting women’s Intercontinental champion Maxxine Dupri through intense Dungeon-style drills. That segment was not a one-off , it was the first on-screen sign of a renewed push behind the veteran star.

On WrestleVotes Radio, more detail emerged about how this shift came together behind the scenes. The report noted that WWE executives have been paying close attention to the reaction Natalya has received while working as the Low Key Legend across multiple promotions over the past year. According to the outlet:

“According to those we spoke to, we can report that Natalya’s work as the Low Key Legend across several different promotions quickly caught the attention of upper management, including how well it was being received by fans everywhere, both in person and online through social media. The decision was then made to bring the character to WWE with hopes that Nattie will be a vital part and a strong part of the Women’s Division going forward.”

A source close to the situation added a further sentiment, explaining that WWE felt Natalie’s evolution had “finally given her the edge the company has been waiting to showcase,” emphasising that management “sees real long-term value in presenting Nattie as a threat, a mentor, and a character with layers beyond what fans have seen in recent years.”

Natalya herself addressed the RAW segment during an appearance on Busted Open Radio, where she made it clear that what the audience witnessed was just a small sample of what she calls Nattie , a tougher, sharper, more unforgiving version of herself.

“In the time that I’ve been training Maxxine (Dupri)… what we do in The Dungeon, that’s not Natalya training. That’s Nattie training and so the world just got a little glimpse of it. They got a little glimpse of Nattie training Maxxine and if you let people walk all over you in the very, very beginning, they will be doing it for your entire career, and so I really wanted Maxxine to understand that… If we see Nattie in a WWE ring , you guys saw a little taste of it but, if Nattie gets to a WWE ring, there’s gonna be a lot of receipts.”

