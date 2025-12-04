×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Brock Lesnar’s WWE Return Praised As Nick Khan Calls Him “A Gem To Work With”

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Dec 04, 2025
Brock Lesnar’s WWE Return Praised As Nick Khan Calls Him “A Gem To Work With”

WWE President Nick Khan is thrilled to have Brock Lesnar back in the mix following his high-profile return this summer.

Lesnar’s comeback at SummerSlam 2025 ended a two-year hiatus, marking his first WWE appearance since being referenced in the lawsuit filed by former employee Janel Grant against Vince McMahon and the company. Lesnar was never named as a defendant, and WWE legal ultimately cleared the way for him to resume his career.

During an appearance on The Daniel Cormier Show, Khan spoke glowingly about working with Lesnar, describing him as both intimidating and surprisingly easygoing behind the scenes. He made it clear WWE is grateful to have “The Beast” back on board.

“As you know… when he walks into a room he looks, and usually is, the baddest dude on the planet. And that’s what he looks like and that’s his personification,” Khan said. “By the way, he’s a gem to work with, easy. So, as long as he sort of knows things in advance, there’s no issues. We’re honored to have him back. I’m happy he’s here.”

Since returning, Lesnar has already chalked up two major outings. He toppled John Cena at Wrestlepalooza before joining forces with Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre in last weekend’s WarGames win over CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns and The Usos.

Lesnar is back under a fresh WWE contract, with promotional materials already advertising him for WrestleMania 42.

Meanwhile, Grant’s lawsuit against McMahon and WWE continues, alleging physical and emotional abuse, sexual assault and sex trafficking.

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

ROH Final Battle

Columbus, Ohio

Dec. 5th 2025

#final battle

TNA Final Resolution

El Paso, Texas

Dec. 5th 2025

#final resolution

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Austin, Texas

Dec. 5th 2025

#smackdown

AEW Collision

Columbus, Ohio

Dec. 6th 2025

#collision

WWE NXT Deadline 2025

San Antonio, Texas

Dec. 6th 2025

#deadline

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy