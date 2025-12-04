Brock Lesnar’s WWE Return Praised As Nick Khan Calls Him “A Gem To Work With”

WWE President Nick Khan is thrilled to have Brock Lesnar back in the mix following his high-profile return this summer.

Lesnar’s comeback at SummerSlam 2025 ended a two-year hiatus, marking his first WWE appearance since being referenced in the lawsuit filed by former employee Janel Grant against Vince McMahon and the company. Lesnar was never named as a defendant, and WWE legal ultimately cleared the way for him to resume his career.

During an appearance on The Daniel Cormier Show, Khan spoke glowingly about working with Lesnar, describing him as both intimidating and surprisingly easygoing behind the scenes. He made it clear WWE is grateful to have “The Beast” back on board.

“As you know… when he walks into a room he looks, and usually is, the baddest dude on the planet. And that’s what he looks like and that’s his personification,” Khan said. “By the way, he’s a gem to work with, easy. So, as long as he sort of knows things in advance, there’s no issues. We’re honored to have him back. I’m happy he’s here.”

Since returning, Lesnar has already chalked up two major outings. He toppled John Cena at Wrestlepalooza before joining forces with Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre in last weekend’s WarGames win over CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns and The Usos.

Lesnar is back under a fresh WWE contract, with promotional materials already advertising him for WrestleMania 42.

Meanwhile, Grant’s lawsuit against McMahon and WWE continues, alleging physical and emotional abuse, sexual assault and sex trafficking.