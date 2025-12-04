Interesting Name Emerges As Potential Favorite To Win WWE Royal Rumble 2026 Match

WWE is already deep into preparations for next month’s Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, with early discussions underway for both the men’s and women’s matches. According to a new report on WrestleVotes Radio, Bron Breakker has become the current “whiteboard favorite” to win the men’s Rumble , a reference to the planning board featured on WWE Unreal where creative ideas are mapped out behind the scenes.

Breakker’s stock has continued to rise on the main roster throughout 2025, and he is set for one of his biggest tests yet when he challenges CM Punk for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship on the January 5 Raw. His growing presence alongside Paul Heyman in The Vision has only strengthened the belief internally that he is being positioned for a major moment.

At just 28, the powerhouse star has already carved out an impressive résumé, holding the WWE Intercontinental Championship twice, capturing the NXT Championship twice, and winning the NXT Tag Team titles with Baron Corbin.

This year’s Royal Rumble takes place on Saturday, January 31 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, marking the first time the iconic event will be held outside North America.

