TNA President Carlos Silva Reveals Live Broadcast Plans For 2026 Move To AMC

TNA Wrestling is gearing up for its biggest evolution yet as Thursday Night iMPACT prepares to debut on AMC on January 15, 2026. With the move comes a major question fans have been buzzing about: will the show go fully live every single week? TNA President Carlos Silva has now offered clarity.

During an appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Silva broke down what the upcoming schedule could realistically look like. Helwani asked him directly:

“You told me the hope was 52 weeks live, is that still the plan?”

Silva was upfront in his response:

“I’m a live guy. I’ve been in the live sports business my whole career. We did a little more live this year for TNA, and I think we’re going to do even more live in the first 3 to 6 months. We’ll get our rhythm with our new partner, and then in the second half, we’ll decide how much more live content we can do, based on operations, finances, and the logistics of going live on a weekly basis.”

Fans can expect more live broadcasts early in the year, but Silva stressed that the rollout will be steady and intentional rather than a full 52-week push from day one.

“We’re going to be smart in the first 6 months and make sure we’re doing all the right things to kick the partnership off strong. We don’t want to add too much too fast that could get in the way. But yes, doing a little more live in the first 6 months is definitely in the cards.”

The weekly slot remains locked in at Thursdays from 9–11 PM ET, but not every episode will be fully live. Silva laid out how TNA plans to streamline production with a mix of live shows and efficient follow-up tapings.

“In some of those cases, we’ll stay in the venue after a live Thursday night show and get in a TV taping or two on Friday or Saturday for the upcoming weeks. That’s the plan.”

With a major network partner, expanded live programming, and a strategic approach to growth, TNA is setting the stage for a transformative 2026.