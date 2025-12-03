Carlos Silva Confirms Joe Hendry Now A WWE Wrestler

WWE–TNA Partnership Update: Carlos Silva Confirms Joe Hendry Has Signed With WWE

The speculation surrounding Joe Hendry’s future has finally been answered, with TNA President Carlos Silva addressing the situation during a new appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show. After weeks of mixed signals and online rumors, Silva provided the clarity fans have been waiting for.

Ariel Helwani wasted no time in raising the big question:

“Could you tell us what Joe Hendry’s status is? Has he signed with WWE? Is he leaving TNA?”

Silva confirmed that Hendry has officially made the move:

“Joe is now, you’ll see him on NXT all the time. And as part of our partnership, you may still see Joe appear on TNA shows because that’s what we do with WWE and NXT, we share wrestlers.”

Helwani pushed for complete clarity:

“Okay, so is he a WWE wrestler now?”

Silva’s response was direct:

“That’s right. I’m super happy for Joe, and super happy for WWE. We worked on it together. Joe is a great talent and a really good guy.”

Silva expanded on how Hendry’s move fits into the evolving partnership model, noting that the relationship between the two promotions is intended to elevate new talent:

“The partnership is going well, and our hope is that TNA continues to create talent that WWE wants, that’s a sign we’re doing a great job developing wrestlers. That’s why you’re seeing new faces from TNA, whether they’re Knockouts or on the men’s roster, appearing on NXT, being part of storylines, and showing off what they can do. It’s all part of growing the brand, and we fully embrace it. I think it’s going great.”

This follows recent reporting from Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, where he noted that Hendry’s contract situation had already paved the way for the move:

“Joe Hendry’s TNA contract expired this past week and he signed here. It’s been known for months that was going to happen.”