TNA President Carlos Silva Confirms WWE Had No Role In AMC Television Deal

TNA President Carlos Silva has clarified that WWE had no involvement in securing the company’s new television deal with AMC.

Silva addressed the topic while speaking with The Takedown on SI following the announcement that TNA Impact will officially move to AMC beginning January 15, 2026. Despite speculation that WWE may have assisted in negotiations, Silva made it clear that the deal was handled entirely by TNA alongside Creative Artists Agency.

He explained that the process was led internally and supported externally by CAA. “No, we did all the negotiations ourselves with me leading the charge on the TNA side, and then Creative Artists Agency leading the charge as our representative and our partner on the deal,” Silva said.

Silva did note that WWE remained informed throughout the process due to the ongoing partnership between the companies, but emphasized that they were not involved in securing the agreement. “Look, WWE and NXT are very important partners to us. So we kept them in the loop. They knew what was coming. They knew about the deal before you knew about the deal. But no, they’ve got their own deals. They’re very busy with their deals. So they let us go out and cut a deal and get on a major network. And I think they’re happy for us. And we were happy with the way it went.”

The official press release promoting the move to AMC highlighted TNA’s ongoing relationship with WWE NXT, a partnership Silva says will continue into 2026 with hopes for even bigger developments ahead.

Impact will debut on AMC and AMC+ in its new 9 PM to 11 PM Eastern timeslot beginning January 15.

