Andrew Schulz Reportedly Set For More WWE Appearances

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Dec 03, 2025
Andrew Schulz Reportedly Set For More WWE Appearances

Andrew Schulz is reportedly set to become a more regular presence on WWE programming.

The comedian and podcast host has popped up at multiple WWE events throughout 2025 following the company’s move to Netflix, and it sounds like those cameos were very well received. A new update from Wrestlevotes suggests Schulz has made a strong impression behind the scenes, with internal reactions pointing toward more appearances in the months ahead.

According to the report, Schulz has already appeared twice on Raw this year, and WWE insiders expect that number to grow as the partnership continues to develop. Schulz’s profile on Netflix has also boosted his visibility, with two specials currently available on the platform. His first, Schulz Saves America, debuted as a four-part series in 2020, and earlier this year he added his latest stand-up special, Andrew Schulz LIFE. He remains a staple in the podcast world as well, co-hosting Flagrant and The Brilliant Idiots.

