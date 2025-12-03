Gail Kim Teases One More Match But There’s One Big Catch

TNA Hall of Famer Gail Kim has reflected on whether she would ever return to the ring, sharing honest thoughts about the realities of preparing for another match and the importance of protecting her legacy.

Speaking to the Toronto Sun, Kim acknowledged that while she enjoys contributing as a producer and occasionally getting physical on screen, stepping back into a full match is an entirely different challenge. She admitted that the training required would be far more demanding than many realise.

“I don’t mind doing some physicality spots here and there if I’m ever booked for anything. A full match is something entirely different,” she said.

Kim added that conditioning would be a major hurdle if she ever did consider one more run. “I guess I would say never say never but it would have to be something really, really special. For me to get conditioned for a full match, I don’t think people realize how hard it is to train for the cardio of a professional wrestling match.”

Beyond the physical barriers, Kim explained that her biggest concern is preserving how fans remember her career. She made it clear that legacy matters deeply to her.

“Also, the last thing, which is the more important thing, I care about my legacy. I care about my body of work that I left behind and what fans remember of me,” she said. She added that she would only return if she felt confident she could still perform at her highest level. “If I’m coming out of retirement, this is going to be the last thing they remember. I don’t want them to think I’ve slowed down, I don’t want them to think I’m rusty or whatever it is. I’m very hard on myself when it comes to that.”

