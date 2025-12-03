TNA Roster Set For Major Roser Changes In 2026

TNA Wrestling is entering a major period of change as it gets ready to shift Thursday Night IMPACT to AMC on January 15, 2026. Before that move becomes official, the company is facing a busy few weeks behind the scenes with a number of important contracts approaching their expiration dates.

A new report from Fightful Select reveals that deals for Mustafa Ali, AJ Francis, Jake Something, The Rascalz, Jody Threat, and Steve Maclin are all set to run out within the next month. On top of that, several well-known names are currently working without formal contracts in place, including Matt Cardona, Rich Swann, The IInspiration, and Cedric Alexander. TNA is expected to begin renewal discussions with talent in the coming week.

According to the report, the tight timing was not entirely in TNA’s control. Some wrestlers chose to delay negotiations until the company’s new television deal was officially confirmed, wanting to understand the promotion’s next chapter before committing to long-term plans.

While TNA works to retain its roster, new additions are also on the horizon. Former AEW star Bear Bronson is set to appear at the upcoming tapings in El Paso, Texas. The schedule kicks off with Final Resolution on Friday, December 5, followed by IMPACT tapings on December 6 and 7.

