×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

TNA Roster Set For Major Roser Changes In 2026

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Dec 03, 2025
TNA Roster Set For Major Roser Changes In 2026

TNA Wrestling is entering a major period of change as it gets ready to shift Thursday Night IMPACT to AMC on January 15, 2026. Before that move becomes official, the company is facing a busy few weeks behind the scenes with a number of important contracts approaching their expiration dates.

A new report from Fightful Select reveals that deals for Mustafa Ali, AJ Francis, Jake Something, The Rascalz, Jody Threat, and Steve Maclin are all set to run out within the next month. On top of that, several well-known names are currently working without formal contracts in place, including Matt Cardona, Rich Swann, The IInspiration, and Cedric Alexander. TNA is expected to begin renewal discussions with talent in the coming week.

According to the report, the tight timing was not entirely in TNA’s control. Some wrestlers chose to delay negotiations until the company’s new television deal was officially confirmed, wanting to understand the promotion’s next chapter before committing to long-term plans.

While TNA works to retain its roster, new additions are also on the horizon. Former AEW star Bear Bronson is set to appear at the upcoming tapings in El Paso, Texas. The schedule kicks off with Final Resolution on Friday, December 5, followed by IMPACT tapings on December 6 and 7.

Join WNS on DISCORD

Ready to join the discussion? 🎤 Join the ultimate wrestling community – real fans, real talk, real heat! - Join WNS Discord.

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

AEW Dynamite

Fishers, Indiana

Dec. 3rd 2025

#dynamite

WWE EVOLVE

Orlando, Florida

Dec. 3rd 2025

#evolve

ROH Final Battle

Columbus, Ohio

Dec. 5th 2025

#final battle

TNA Final Resolution

El Paso, Texas

Dec. 5th 2025

#final resolution

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Austin, Texas

Dec. 5th 2025

#smackdown

AEW Collision

Columbus, Ohio

Dec. 6th 2025

#collision

WWE NXT Deadline 2025

San Antonio, Texas

Dec. 6th 2025

#deadline

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy