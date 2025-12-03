WWE NXT Results - December 2, 2025

Tonight on NXT, The Culling (Izzi Dame, Niko Vance & Shawn Spears) explain their actions, a Women's Iron Survivor Challenge summit is held with Jordynne Grace, Lola Vice, Kelani Jordan, Sol Ruca & Kendal Grey, DarkState (Cutler James, Saquon Shugars, Dion Lennox & Osiris Griffin) battle Je'Von Evans, Myles Borne, Joe Hendry & Leon Slater, Tavion Heights collides with Josh Briggs and more!



Booker T isn't commentating tonight, instead we have Vic Joseph and Corey Graves.

In the ring, Ava stands with Sol Ruca, Lola Vice, Kelani Jordan, Jordynne Grace & Kendal Grey. Ruca says that Ethan Page told her she's a world champion calibre talent and says it's about time she starts seeing herself like that too. She says she's had her highs and lows this year and her life has been a little rough lately but winning at DeadLine and winning at New Years Evil will get her out of this rut. Grace says the path isn't that simple and she will run through a brick wall if she has to. Vice tells Grace that they all have been grinding and that's why John Cena picked them. Vice says she should be champ and Grey says she's the only champion in the ring. Grey says she's built on big moments and is an underdog. Jordan tells her to shut up and tells Grey she's swimming with the big sharks. Jordan gets boo'd out of the building while she says the match is made for her. She says she and Ruca are the only two who have done this match before, and Ruca is all banged up so she has the leg up. Fatal Influence (Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley & Lainey Reid) come out. Jayne gets on the mic and says she can't wait to see who she'll be beating and now that she's champion again, all order has been restored in NXT. So why would she let any of them ruin this? She talks smack about Jordan, Grace, Grey, Vice and Ruca. Jordan and Grace start fighting and Henley, Reid and Jayne get in the ring and attack the other three. Vice, Grey and Ruca kick Fatal Influence out of the ring.

Earlier today, Joe Hendry and Thea Hail talk about Hendry being selected for the Iron Survivor Challenge. Stacks and Arianna Grace come in canoodling. They tell Hail and Hendry to leave and Grace says Hail let Hendry down and it should have been Stacks and Grace taking on Chelsea Green and Ethan Page. Hail gets in Graces face and they are ready to fight.

Ava walks backstage with NXT security and she tells them to keep Kelani Jordan and Jordynne Grace apart. She then tells Fatal Influence they're in a match tonight against Lola Vice, Sol Ruca and Kendal Grey.

Match 1: Thea Hail w/Joe Hendry -vs- Arianna Grace w/Stacks

Hail and Grace get in each other's faces before locking up. They trade headlocks and Grace gets Hail on the mat in an arm bar. Hail flips around and breaks the hold and Stacks tells Hail to be gentle allowing Grace to chop Hail in the throat. Grace takes down Hail with a neckbreaker and then slams into Hail in the corner. Grace mocks Hendry and gets rolled up twice and kicks out both times. Hail sends Grace through the ropes and then comes through the bottom ropes taking out Grace. Stacks gets in Hail's face and back in the ring, Hail suplexes Grace and then kicks her to the mat. Stacks trips Hail and Hendry comes in and chokeslams Stacks onto the apron. Grace tries to roll up Hail but fails. Hail locks Grace in a Kimura Lock and gets the win.

Winner by Submission: Thea Hail

OTM is seen walking in the parking lot. Kale Dixon and Uriah Connors almost run them over. Andre Chase apologizes to them and OTM says the next time they see them it's on sight.

Je'Von Evans, Myles Borne, Joe Hendry, & Leon Slater talk backstage about their match. Mr. Stone comes in and gives Ava a box and Ava gets him to make sure everything is in order for the contract signing. She tells them their match has some high stakes.

Match 2: Tavion Heights -vs- Josh Briggs

Briggs and Heights start fighting before the bell. Briggs slams Heights into the steel steps and then punches him out. Back in the ring, the bell rings and Heights hits a Spinebuster and then mounts Briggs. Briggs kicks Heights and chokeslams him and covers for a two count. Briggs kicks Heights in the corner, Heights powers up and suplexes Briggs and then knocks Briggs down with a flying forearm. Briggs is covered and he kicks out at two. Heights slams Briggs to the mat and then slams him down again. Heights punches Briggs several times and Briggs punches Heights back. Heights hits a flipping suplex and covers Briggs for a near fall. Heights slams down Briggs and Briggs kicks out again. Briggs gets Heights out of the ring and knocks him back down as Heights tries to get back in the ring. Heights spears Briggs through the barricades and we cut to a break.

We come back, Briggs takes down Heights and covers him. Heights kicks out at two and then gets slapped in an arm submission hold. Heights tries punching out of the hold and gets out. Briggs sideslams Heights and then splashes onto him and covers him for a near fall. Briggs kicks Heights down and singles out Heighs' arm with an armbar. Briggs hits Heights with a forearm and Heights starts with punches on Briggs. Heights connects with a dropkick and Briggs is taken down to the mat. Briggs throws Heights into the turnbuckles and both men are laid out. Briggs hammers down on Heights' shoulder and hits a running forearm in the corner on Heights. Briggs smokes Heights in the other corner and then talks smack to Heights. Heights hip tosses Briggs and hits a couple running clotheslines. Heights takes down Briggs with a neck breaker and then collides with Briggs in the center of the ring. Briggs goes to use his chain but Heights punches Briggs and suplexes and covers Briggs but Briggs gets his foot on the rope. Heights complains to the ref and Briggs hits Heights and hits a running clothesline and gets the win.

Winner: Josh Briggs

The Culling (Izzi Dame, Niko Vance & Shawn Spears) walk backstage and head to the ring and we cut to a break.

After the commercial break, The Culling make their way down to the ring. Izzi Dame gets on the mic and says she understands why everyone likes Tatum Paxley because everyone is like her. Dame says Paxley was pathetic and she couldn't save her anymore. She says everyone asks her why she betrayed Paxley and Dame says she didn't betray but she corrected a mistake. Dame says Paxley took her advice as a suggestion and that's why she wasn't cutting it. Dame says she give Paxley a voice and confidence and she didn't grasp anything and says Paxley is selfish. She says Paxley acted like what The Culling did for her wasn't good enough and says The Culling allowed her to be champion and Dame says she was able to take everything she gave Paxley back. Dame says she is taking on Paxley one on one at DeadLine. Paxley shows up via video and says she's alone. She asks Dame why she tore everything apart and Paxley says Dame took everything from her. Dame tells Paxley to come out and face her. Paxley says she's scared of who she will be without Dame's hand on her shoulder and at DeadLine she'll let Dame feel all her pain.

Zaria comes up to Sol Ruca and Ruca apologizes for not being there for Zaria. Zaria tells her she's moving on just fine, since Ruca is with the Lola Vice, Kendal Grey w/Wren Sinclair. Zaria tells Ruca she's on her on tonight. Vice tells them they're up next and that they have to go. Sinclair and Grey tell Ruca they have her back.

Match 3: Fatal Influence (Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley & Lainey Reid) -vs- Lola Vice, Sol Ruca & Kendal Grey w/Wren Sinclair

Reid and Vice start off. Reid slaps Vice, Vice strikes Reid and all the women get in the ring and start fighting. Reid is sent out of the ring and Vice takes down Reid. Henley take down Vice. Grey takes out Henley. Jayne takes out Vice and Grey. Ruca takes out Jayne, Henley and Reid outside the ring. Back in the ring, Vice kicks Reid and strikes her in the corner with kicks. Ruca is tagged in and Reid is double teamed. Ruca hits a standing moonsault and covers Reid for a two count. Reid punches Ruca and tags in Henley. Ruca is double teamed and covered and Ruca kicks out at two. Ruca kicks Henley and slams her into the corner. Grey is tagged in and she takes down Henley. Henley slams Grey into the corner and Grey speeds around the ring and kicks Henley and covers her for a near fall. Henley kicks Grey and tags in Reid. Reid dropkicks Grey and covers her - Grey kicks out. Grey hits a release German Suplex on Reid who now tags in Jayne. Grey rolls up Jayne who kicks out. Reid is tagged back in and Grey is sent to the apron. Henley trips Grey and Reid and Jayne beat on Grey and we cut to a commercial break.

Back to the match, Reid attacks Grey who is trying to tag out. Henley is tagged in and she kicks Grey. Henley slaps Grey in a chin lock and Grey tries to power out. Grey elbows out of the move and punches Henley. Henley takes down Grey with a clothesline and chops her in the corner. Jayne is tagged in and she boots Grey in the corner. Henley is tagged back in and she gets Grey in a headlock. Grey punches Henley who kicks Grey. Reid is tagged and she tags in Jayne. Grey is triple teamed and covered for a near fall. Jayne punches out Grey and Henley is tagged in. Grey is double teamed but she lands on her feet and tags in Vice. Vice beats up Reid, Hayne and Henley and hits a hip attack on all of them. Henley is suplexed and covered and Henley kicks out at two. Ruca is tagged in and Henley is double teamed. Ruca slams down Henley with a shoulder breaker and Reid breaks the pin. Jayne runs in and is knocked out of the ring by Ruca. Henley rolls up Ruca who kicks out. Reid is tagged in, Henley hits a blockbuster, Reid tags in Jayne and Ruca is double teamed and covered. All the women are now in the ring and they're each taking the other one out. Ruca hits a springboard X-Factor on Henley. Jayne rolls up Ruca who kicks out. Ruca hits Sol Snatcher on Jayne and gets the win.

Winners: Sol Ruca, Lola Vice & Kendal Grey

After the match, Zaria flies in and spears Kendal Grey. Ruca and Zaria start arguing and Vice tries to break them up.

We see Je'Von Evans and Ricky Saints talking backstage. They're caught joshing around backstage via the anonymous camera.

DarkState (Dion Lennox, Osiris Griffin, Saquon Shugars & Cutler James) talk backstage. Lennox gives his title to Shugars and says since he's going for singles gold, Shugars should have the title. Oba Femi comes in and congratulates Lennox for being part of the Iron Survivor Challenge. Lennox says he can't wait to win and he hopes he has to fight Femi at New Years Evil. Femi tells him to not get ahead of himself.

Match 4: OTM (Lucien Price & Bronco Nima) -vs- Chase U (Kale Dixon & Uriah Connors) w/Andre Chase

Price and Connors start off but everyone goes at it. Connors and Dixon gets Price and Nima out of the ring and fly over the ropes onto them. Back in the ring, Connors hits a Swanton and covers Price for a two count. Price takes down Connors and chops him. Nima is tagged and he punches Connors and tags in Price. Price punches Connors and tags in Nima and they do quick tags and beat on Connors. Connors tags out to Dixon. Dixon and Price punch each other and Dixon kicks Price and chops him. Price superkicks Dixon and tags in Nima. Dixon is double teamed and taken down. Nima covers Dixon and stops the pin to punch Dixon some more. Price is tagged in and Dixon is double teamed and covered for a near fall. Dixon kicks Price and hits a codebreaker on Price. Connors is tagged in as is Nima. Connors kicks Nima and goes for a stunner but is caught and sent to the apron. Connors hits a tornado DDT and the pin is broken by Price. All four men are in the ring. Price is double teamed and Nima is as well. Connors and Dixon try to take down OTM outside the ring but they're caught and slammed into each other. Back in the ring, Connors is double teamed and Price pins him to get the win.

Winners: OTM

Ethan Page is leaving the NXT parking lot. Ava asks where he's going and he tells Ava he has the night off. Ava says he's due in for a title defense and Mr. Iguana is in his car and Page gets out and Iguana drives away.

A video package for Shiloh Hill plays. He talks about his childhood and talks about a snowmobile accident and how he went into survival mode and became one with the earth. He talks about how alive he felt when he heard the wolves and thinks it's insane if he was eaten by wolves. Hill starts screaming at the camera and acts as though he is going insane.

Match 5: Joe Hendry, Je'Von Evans, Leon Slater & Myles Borne -vs- DarkState (Cutler James, Saquon Shugars, Osiris Griffin & Dion Lennox)

Griffin and Borne start off. Borne is slammed down right off the bell. Griffin elbows Borne and takes him down with a clothesline. Shugars is tagged in and Borne is double teamed. Borne and Shugars go back and forth and Shugars slams down Borne. Borne powerslams Shugars and takes him down with a forearm. Borne covers Shugars and Shugars kicks out. Hendry is tagged in and Shugars is double teamed. Hendry takes down Shugars and armdrags him. Hendry hits a neckbreaker and coevrs Shugars for a two count. James is tagged in and he kicks Hendry. Slater is tagged in and James is double teamed and taken down. Slater slams into James and Evans is tagged in. James is double teamed some more and covered for a near fall. Evans chops James and James chops Evans back. James spins Evans around and hits a back breaker and covers him for a near fall. Lennox is tagged in and Evans is punched in the corner. Evans kicks Lennox and hits a springboard rana and covers Lennox for a two count. Borne is tagged in, Lennox is double teamed but then catches Borne with a Spinebuster. Shugars is tagged in and Borne is double teamed. All eight men get in the ring and everyone starts fighting. Griffin and James beat up Slater and Evans, Lennox fights Hendry and Shugars flattens Borne and we cut to a commercial.

Back to NXT, Lennox has Slater on the mat. Slater slams down Lennox and tags in Evans. Evans and Lennox trade punches and Shugars is now tagged in and Evans is beaten in the corner. Evans punches Shugars and tries to tag but Shugars doesn't let him. Evans tags Hendry and Hendry takes out all four members of DarkState. Lennox is tagged in and Hendry is choked against the middle rope. Lennox hits a leg drop and covers Hendry for a near fall. Griffin is tagged in and Hendry is double teamed and covered and Hendry kicks out at two. Griffin slams Hendry's head against the turnbuckle and drags his face on the top rope. Shugars is tagged in, Hendry is double teamed and covered. Hendry kicks out and James is tagged in. James misses an elbow and tags in Lennox. Lennox puts Hendry in a Guillotine Submission and Hendry breaks the hold with a suplex. Slater is tagged in and Slater takes out all four members and then attacks Griffin. James and Griffin double team Slater and Griffin covers him for a near fall. Shugars is tagged in, James is tagged as is Lennox. They try to team up on Slater but Slater takes care of all four and tags in Evans. Evans kicks Griffin and flies through the ropes and jumps on Shugars and sends him through the announce desk. Evans takes out James on the other end and then hits a flying clothesline on Griffin. Evans hits a cutter and climbs the ropes and hits a top rope cutter and the pin is broken by DarkState. All eight guys start fighting. Hendry cleans house but gets beaten up by Lennox. In the ring, Griffin is triple teamed and Borne is the legal man and hits Borne Again and pins Griffin.

Winners: Je'Von Evans, Joe Hendry, Leon Slater & Myles Borne

Backstage, Ava is with Oba Femi and Ricky Saints for their contract signing. Femi signs the contract and tells Saints this version of Femi will destroy Saints. Saints says he is the champion, and he's the exception to Femi's rule as he is the one guy Femi won't beat. Saints signs the contract and Ava says their match will open the show on Saturday and the show goes off the air.