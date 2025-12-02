×
Paul Wight Says He’s Not Done Wrestling Yet

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Dec 02, 2025
Paul Wight Says He’s Not Done Wrestling Yet

Paul Wight isn’t done yet... not by a long shot.

After more than two years away from the ring, the giant of AEW revealed on Not Sam Live that he’s gearing up for one more run. Wight confirmed he recently underwent back surgery but made it clear he has no intention of stepping away.

“It’s just a week-by-week thing. I had a small back surgery done a couple months ago… I’ve had like a major surgery every frickin’ year for about the past five, whether it’s a knee surgery or a hip surgery… I’m working with the best people I can work with in South Florida. I got a lot of great people on the team. I’ve got great support medically. Tony Khan’s been extremely supportive. So, we’re just plugging away.”

Despite the setbacks, Wight stressed he isn’t slowing down and wants to return at full force.

“I don’t plan on going anywhere. I like being in AEW, so it’s just getting my sh*t together and getting ready, and also bringing a good product out. The last thing I’m gonna do is go out in the ring and have people go, ‘Aw, poor Paul. They should just kill him like Old Yeller’ or something. We’re not gonna have that. If I’m not out there humping and bumping and getting after it and slapping people’s souls out of their chests and carry that presence, then it’s time to hang up the boots. So I’m not ready to hang up the boots yet.”

Wight has repeatedly expressed interest in returning as his Captain Insano persona and even filed a trademark for the character earlier this year. His most recent AEW involvement came at the Full Gear Tailgate Brawl, where he mixed it up while on commentary. His last match occurred on the November 15, 2023 episode of Dynamite, teaming with Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, and Kota Ibushi in a street fight against The Don Callis Family.

 

