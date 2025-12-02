WWE Raw Misses Netflix Top 10 For First Time

WWE Raw slipped out of Netflix’s global top 10 English-language shows for the first time last week, but this does not signal a drop in audience interest.

The November 24 episode missed the rankings largely because Stranger Things dominated the chart, with all five seasons landing in the top 10. Season 5 led the way with just under 60 million views, while seasons 1 through 4 also surged as viewers revisited the series.

To break into the top 10 this week, a show needed at least 3.96 million views. For comparison, the November 17 edition of Raw pulled in 3.1 million, its strongest number in seven months.

Because Raw fell outside the top tier this time, Netflix has not released viewership data for the November 24 episode.

Dave Meltzer noted:

“Because of the debut of Stranger Things and its multiple episodes, Raw last Monday 11/24 was not in the top ten among English TV shows for the first time. So no numbers at all are available nor will they be until likely January for this past week. The No. 10 show did 3,962,000 worldwide views, far more than Raw ever does, so this is not an indication at all that Raw did a bad number.”