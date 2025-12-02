Chris Jericho Drops Major Hint About His Wrestling Future

Chris Jericho has made it clear that stepping away from the ring is not in his plans just yet. During an appearance on the Tim Weisberg Show in New Bedford, Massachusetts, the veteran star spoke openly about his future and indicated that fans should fully expect to see him wrestling in 2026.

Jericho, who has built a remarkable career over more than thirty years by constantly reinventing himself, sounded confident about continuing his in-ring journey for the foreseeable future.

“Well, you never know, man. That’s the thing is I’m not done yet,” Jericho said. “So, still figuring out everything and we’ll see where I end up. But I’m pretty sure you’ll see me in 2026 in a wrestling ring somewhere.”

A Never-Ending Schedule

Outside of wrestling, Jericho continues to keep an incredibly full workload through music, podcasting and television projects. He revealed that he recently filmed a pilot tied to a well-known New England mystery, adding even more variety to his already busy year.

“There’s always things going on that kind of come across my plate. And it’s always cool to see obviously there’s always wrestling stuff and there’s music stuff and there’s podcast stuff,” Jericho explained. “But when you get some of these other opportunities, like we said, to host a pilot about the cursed Bridgewater Triangle up in your area, that was fun as well, too.”

Living Out His Dreams

Jericho noted that his schedule tends to shift quickly, with new opportunities appearing just as others wrap up. He mentioned that even when he thought his year was winding down after shows with his KISS cover band Kuarantine, another filming project immediately came up.

“So you never know what’s going to be coming up for me, but it’s always busy,” Jericho said. “And, you know, even this week, the Kuarantine shows were going to be kind of the end of the year for me. And then another gig came up for me the following week to film some stuff for a show. So it never ends and things happen. And when they happen, they happen quickly. So you just have to be ready to go.”

Despite the fast-moving nature of his career, Jericho insisted that his passion for his craft is what keeps him going.

“But the most important thing is I enjoy all of the stuff that I do,” he concluded. “I love all the stuff that I do. And it’s always an honor to get a chance to live out these dreams and have these experiences.”