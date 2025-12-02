Update On WWE–TNA Relationship Status Following AMC Announcement

TNA Wrestling’s move to AMC in 2026 has sparked plenty of questions, particularly regarding whether the working relationship between WWE and TNA might be coming to an end. However, new reports indicate that the partnership is still very much intact.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reported that there is no truth to the speculation. He noted…

“PWInsider.com has spoken with sources in each company and each were adamant that the existing partnership between the two sides, which was announced as being a multi-year deal in January 2025, will continue on. WWE sources also confirmed they were made aware of TNA’s deal with AMC well in advance of today’s announcement, so it was not a case of TNA blindsiding them. WWE sources also pointed out that NXT was referenced in today’s press release from AMC and TNA.”

Jon Alba of SI.com also pushed back on the idea that the partnership is ending, sharing…

“After being asked about the report by The Takedown, TNA President Carlos Silva immediately refuted it, replying that the ‘partnership is strong, and less than zero truth to it ending.’ Another high-ranking TNA source was even more direct, telling The Takedown the report was ‘100 percent bulls**t*.’”

