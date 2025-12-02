WWE May Be Saving Major Star For Masked Attacker Reveal

As seen during the men’s War Games match at WWE Survivor Series 2025, a mysterious masked attacker slipped into the cage, dropped CM Punk with a sudden curb stomp, and escaped just as quickly without revealing his identity. The following night on Raw, fans were still left without answers, as WWE kept the mystery firmly in place.

On his podcast, Sam Roberts discussed the company’s decision to draw out the angle and the creative possibilities that come with it. Roberts highlighted how the use of a masked figure gives WWE plenty of flexibility.

“It can go a multitude of different ways, and who knows? I mean, listen, there’s a version of this where the beauty of having a masked man is that you don’t even technically need it to be the same guy who was used tonight. You know what I mean? All you need is for the guy to be there when it’s time to unmask the masked man.

Who’s to say, if Chris Jericho ends up signing with WWE, is there a world where we stretch this out until Chris Jericho can unmask? I would say sure. And that would be really exciting if Chris Jericho unmasked and that’s what you’ve got moving forward into 2026. That would be a lot of fun. Chris Jericho and CM Punk have history.”