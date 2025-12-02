CM Punk And AJ Lee Mourn The Passing Of Their Dog Larry

CM Punk has revealed the devastating news that his dog, Larry, has passed away. Punk shared the update on Instagram, posting a photo of his companion along with a deeply emotional message that captured how much Larry meant to him and his wife, AJ Lee. The couple adopted Larry from PAWS Chicago in February 2015, and the dog quickly became part of their family as well as a beloved presence within the wrestling community.

In his tribute, Punk reflected on the depth of the loss and the love Larry brought into their lives. He wrote that “the grief we carry is the price we pay for unconditional love”, describing how Larry passed “wrapped tightly in our arms” and “surrounded by love”. Punk explained that Larry had “changed our lives”, and although he struggled to find the right words, he spoke about the joy the dog brought them every day. He wrote that Larry “lived a long amazing life”, spending his years watching sunsets, chasing skateboards, and turning every place they travelled into home.

Punk went on to describe the overwhelming heartbreak of losing such an important part of their world. He called it a privilege to feel this level of grief because it meant the bond they shared was so special. He described the quiet of the house since Larry’s passing but said they still imagine the familiar sounds of his collar and paws. Punk closed his message by expressing his lasting love for Larry and promising that he will always be near in spirit.

Larry’s presence was felt far beyond Punk’s household. He became a genuine figure in professional wrestling, achieving a level of popularity few pets ever reach. He inspired multiple pieces of merchandise on WWE Shop, including shirts and a plush toy, with sales so strong they often surpassed those of active stars and legends. Larry was even turned into an action figure by Zombie Sailor Toys, adding to his enduring legacy.

He also played a part in several major wrestling storylines. During Punk’s rivalry with Drew McIntyre in 2024, a fan-made bracelet featuring the names of AJ and Larry became central to the feud. McIntyre stealing and destroying it generated huge reaction, as the bracelet symbolised Punk’s love for his family. Larry was also tied to the history of AEW, reportedly present during the All Out 2022 backstage altercation known as “Brawl Out”. It was suggested the locker room door may have struck Larry during the chaos, and Kenny Omega later said his first instinct was making sure the dog was safe.

Larry leaves behind a lasting imprint on Punk, AJ, and countless fans who embraced him as part of the wrestling world.