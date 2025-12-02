CJ Perry Opens Up About WWE Release And How It Changed Her

CJ Perry, formerly known to WWE fans as Lana, has opened up about the emotional shock of her 2021 WWE release. Despite being regularly featured on television at the time, Perry was suddenly let go in June of that year, ending a run that saw her rise from managing Rusev to becoming an active competitor in the women’s division.

Speaking with Chris Van Vliet on Insight, Perry admitted the decision blindsided her, saying, “I was shocked. I was on television and in big, big storylines the whole time.” She pointed out that she had been deeply involved in major angles, including her feud with Nia Jax where she was put through a table for nine straight weeks and her tag team run with Naomi, making the release feel completely unexpected.

Perry added that she genuinely believed she had strong relationships with WWE management, which only made the situation more confusing. “Had a great relationship with Bruce and Vince, everyone. I was devastated,” she said. The abrupt end to her contract left her reeling despite feeling she was in a secure position.

Over time, Perry’s outlook has changed. She now sees the moment as an important turning point, explaining, “But now looking back, I’m thankful, because that’s life, and sometimes our hardest moments is our moments that teach us.” She said the experience forced her to grow outside the WWE environment and helped her develop a healthier perspective on the ups and downs of the industry.

Reflecting on what the situation taught her, Perry added, “Nothing’s guaranteed in life. We can’t compare ourselves to other people, because we all have a different journey.” She closed by focusing on gratitude instead of disappointment, saying, “Let’s focus on all the great things I was able to have, versus it maybe finishing too soon.”

Join WNS on DISCORD

Ready to join the discussion? 🎤 Join the ultimate wrestling community – real fans, real talk, real heat! - Join WNS Discord.