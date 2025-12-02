WWE Raw Lineup For Next Week Revealed

WWE Raw rolled out an early look at what fans can expect when the show returns on Monday, December 8, offering a snapshot of the matches and segments already confirmed for the broadcast.

The spotlight will be on the winner of The Last Time is Now tournament, who is scheduled to address the WWE Universe fresh off their victory. LA Knight and Gunther are set to collide in the finals this Friday on SmackDown, with the winner going on to face John Cena at Saturday Night’s Main Event in Washington, DC on December 13. Whoever emerges victorious will head into Raw with serious momentum and plenty to say.

A World Tag Team Championship clash has also been locked in, with AJ Styles and Dragon Lee preparing to defend their titles against The War Raiders. Erik and Ivar will look to overpower the champions in what promises to be a hard hitting showdown.

Another major matchup confirmed for the night will see Finn Balor and Rey Mysterio renew hostilities in a one on one bout, adding further star power to the lineup.

Here is the updated card for Monday, December 8:

• The winner of The Last Time is Now tournament speaks

• World Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Dragon Lee defend against The War Raiders

• Finn Balor vs Rey Mysterio