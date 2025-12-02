CM Punk To Defend World Heavyweight Championship Against Bron Breakker On January 5, 2026

WWE has set the stage for a huge showdown to kick off 2026 and usher Monday Night Raw onto its new home with Netflix. After a chaotic and controversial finish at Survivor Series WarGames, Bron Breakker will challenge CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship on January 5.

The match was locked in during a victory lap segment on Raw, where Paul Heyman paraded his “Vision” faction with Logan Paul by his side. Heyman celebrated their win inside the brutal double cage, reminding fans that his team toppled Punk, Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, and The Usos the night before.

Breakker wasted no time turning the spotlight on Punk, delivering a fierce promo aimed right at the champion. He soaked in the glory of scoring the decisive pinfall at WarGames and mocked how easy he claimed it was to put the “Second City Saint” down.

“I grew up watching Punk and now realize that Punk is nothing but a soft ass bitch,” Breakker said. “It was so easy to pin Punk at WarGames.”

He then brushed off the controversy surrounding the masked attacker who jumped the cage and blindsided Punk during the final moments of the match. While footage shows the interference clearly aiding Breakker’s win, the challenger acted clueless.

“I don’t know who jumped the cage at WarGames,” Breakker insisted, waving off the incident as irrelevant to his momentum heading into the title match.

The stakes are now set for January 5 as Punk enters Netflix’s debut Raw under fire, and Breakker aims to bulldoze his way to the top.